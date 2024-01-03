RDE, Inc. Acquires CardCash.com, Expanding Cross-Selling Marketing Opportunities

RDE, Inc., the owner of Restaurant.com, has acquired CardCash.com, a prominent player in the secondary gift card marketplace, marking a significant expansion of cross-selling marketing opportunities and diversified offerings for Restaurant.com customers. The merger facilitates consumers to sell unwanted gift cards and purchase those at a discount, transforming competition’s customers into loyal customers of their company.

Expanding Footprints in the Lucrative Gift Card Market

The acquisition, announced on January 3, 2024, comes after a definitive agreement in August 2023. By taking over CardCash.com, RDE, Inc. advances its presence in the U.S. consumer gift card market, a lucrative sector with a worth of over $300 billion. Combined revenues of both companies exceeded $100 million in 2023.

Transforming the Gift Card Industry

The CardCash.com platform benefits both consumers and retailers. It provides quick access to digital gift cards for consumers, allowing them to unlock the value of unused funds. Retailers, on the other hand, can convert the resold gift cards into their own currency, gaining new customers. This acquisition is set to enhance RDE’s cross-selling capabilities and provide Restaurant.com customers with an expanded range of discounted gift card options.

Innovation and Partnerships in the Gift Card Business

The gift card industry continues to evolve, with CardCash.com and Onbe partnering to provide instant virtual Mastercard cards in exchange for unwanted gift cards. This will allow CardCash.com customers to immediately spend their funds with the 37 million merchants that accept Mastercard globally. Furthermore, Tbay has introduced a ‘Quick Sell Mode’ for faster transactions, further enhancing the convenience of digital transactions.

The National Retail Federation’s survey indicates that nearly 75 percent of holiday shoppers will purchase at least one gift card, with an average spend of $153.80 per person. As gift cards remain popular for businesses of all types, this acquisition by RDE, Inc. is strategic in tapping into this demand and delivering value to its customers.