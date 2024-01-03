en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RDE, Inc. Acquires CardCash.com, Expanding Cross-Selling Marketing Opportunities

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
RDE, Inc. Acquires CardCash.com, Expanding Cross-Selling Marketing Opportunities

RDE, Inc., the owner of Restaurant.com, has acquired CardCash.com, a prominent player in the secondary gift card marketplace, marking a significant expansion of cross-selling marketing opportunities and diversified offerings for Restaurant.com customers. The merger facilitates consumers to sell unwanted gift cards and purchase those at a discount, transforming competition’s customers into loyal customers of their company.

Expanding Footprints in the Lucrative Gift Card Market

The acquisition, announced on January 3, 2024, comes after a definitive agreement in August 2023. By taking over CardCash.com, RDE, Inc. advances its presence in the U.S. consumer gift card market, a lucrative sector with a worth of over $300 billion. Combined revenues of both companies exceeded $100 million in 2023.

Transforming the Gift Card Industry

The CardCash.com platform benefits both consumers and retailers. It provides quick access to digital gift cards for consumers, allowing them to unlock the value of unused funds. Retailers, on the other hand, can convert the resold gift cards into their own currency, gaining new customers. This acquisition is set to enhance RDE’s cross-selling capabilities and provide Restaurant.com customers with an expanded range of discounted gift card options.

Innovation and Partnerships in the Gift Card Business

The gift card industry continues to evolve, with CardCash.com and Onbe partnering to provide instant virtual Mastercard cards in exchange for unwanted gift cards. This will allow CardCash.com customers to immediately spend their funds with the 37 million merchants that accept Mastercard globally. Furthermore, Tbay has introduced a ‘Quick Sell Mode’ for faster transactions, further enhancing the convenience of digital transactions.

The National Retail Federation’s survey indicates that nearly 75 percent of holiday shoppers will purchase at least one gift card, with an average spend of $153.80 per person. As gift cards remain popular for businesses of all types, this acquisition by RDE, Inc. is strategic in tapping into this demand and delivering value to its customers.

0
Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
Fort Smith Sales Tax Revenue Surges, Exceeding Expectations
The city of Fort Smith, Arkansas, has reported an encouraging upswing in its local economy, with significant gains in sales tax revenue observed in November 2023. Data reveals a 3.3% increase compared to the same month in the previous year, signifying a promising trend for the city’s fiscal health. Exceeding Expectations The city’s share of
Fort Smith Sales Tax Revenue Surges, Exceeding Expectations
Thomson Reuters (TRI) Outpaces Market with 23.69% Annualized Return Over 5 Years
2 mins ago
Thomson Reuters (TRI) Outpaces Market with 23.69% Annualized Return Over 5 Years
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 mins ago
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Vivrelle's Founder Blake Geffen on Turning Passion into a Successful Startup.
47 seconds ago
Vivrelle's Founder Blake Geffen on Turning Passion into a Successful Startup.
The Rise of In-Game Advertising: A Peek into the Future
58 seconds ago
The Rise of In-Game Advertising: A Peek into the Future
BankNewport Appoints Cheryl Bonvegna as Vice President of Small Business Lending
1 min ago
BankNewport Appoints Cheryl Bonvegna as Vice President of Small Business Lending
Latest Headlines
World News
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Enlists Volleyball Star to Boost Rebounding Performance
28 seconds
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Enlists Volleyball Star to Boost Rebounding Performance
Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal's Anticipated Return to Combat Sports in 2024
40 seconds
Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal's Anticipated Return to Combat Sports in 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Pledges Support for Palestine
45 seconds
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Pledges Support for Palestine
Fleetwood Signs Record-Breaking Irish Striker Ronan Coughlan
52 seconds
Fleetwood Signs Record-Breaking Irish Striker Ronan Coughlan
Rams to Rest Key Players in Final Game; Carson Wentz Returns to the Spotlight
54 seconds
Rams to Rest Key Players in Final Game; Carson Wentz Returns to the Spotlight
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
1 min
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
2 mins
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
Andy Bass: Heritage Hall's Star Named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year
2 mins
Andy Bass: Heritage Hall's Star Named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app