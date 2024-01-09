RCI Hospitality Holdings Reports 5.9% Sales Increase: Acquisitions and New Locations Drive Growth
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), the parent company of Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants, has reported a 5.9% sales increase for its first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2023, taking the total to $73.3 million. This remarkable growth is credited to a series of acquisitions and the strategic move of introducing new locations.
Impressive Performance by Nightclubs
The nightclub segment saw an impressive 8.4% year-on-year sales increase, reaching $60.6 million. This significant growth was propelled by $8.9 million in sales resulting from acquisitions made during the complete year of 2023. However, these acquisitions aren’t contributing to the same-store sales (SSS) figures. In addition, a reformatting of a nightclub led to an approximate increase of $349 thousand, which also didn’t contribute to SSS.
Mixed Response for Bombshells
On the other hand, Bombshells restaurants experienced a 4.6% decrease in sales year-over-year, with the total figure standing at $12.7 million. This decline was somewhat offset by a $2.1 million increase from acquisitions, including Bombshells San Antonio and Cherry Creek Food Hall, and the opening of a new establishment in Stafford, a suburb of Houston, on November 15.
Same-Store Sales Show Improvement
Despite the overall growth, the company did witness a decline in same-store sales. However, the trend displayed improvement over the quarter, which the company regards as a positive signal, especially for the nightclub segment. RCI’s President & CEO Eric Langan attributes the increase to the strategic acquisitions and new locations, and expressed optimism for future performance.
