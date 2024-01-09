en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RCI Hospitality Holdings Reports 5.9% Sales Increase: Acquisitions and New Locations Drive Growth

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
RCI Hospitality Holdings Reports 5.9% Sales Increase: Acquisitions and New Locations Drive Growth

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), the parent company of Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants, has reported a 5.9% sales increase for its first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2023, taking the total to $73.3 million. This remarkable growth is credited to a series of acquisitions and the strategic move of introducing new locations.

Impressive Performance by Nightclubs

The nightclub segment saw an impressive 8.4% year-on-year sales increase, reaching $60.6 million. This significant growth was propelled by $8.9 million in sales resulting from acquisitions made during the complete year of 2023. However, these acquisitions aren’t contributing to the same-store sales (SSS) figures. In addition, a reformatting of a nightclub led to an approximate increase of $349 thousand, which also didn’t contribute to SSS.

Mixed Response for Bombshells

On the other hand, Bombshells restaurants experienced a 4.6% decrease in sales year-over-year, with the total figure standing at $12.7 million. This decline was somewhat offset by a $2.1 million increase from acquisitions, including Bombshells San Antonio and Cherry Creek Food Hall, and the opening of a new establishment in Stafford, a suburb of Houston, on November 15.

Same-Store Sales Show Improvement

Despite the overall growth, the company did witness a decline in same-store sales. However, the trend displayed improvement over the quarter, which the company regards as a positive signal, especially for the nightclub segment. RCI’s President & CEO Eric Langan attributes the increase to the strategic acquisitions and new locations, and expressed optimism for future performance.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Citigroup's Impressive Expansion in German SME Banking: A Growth Story
It’s a tale of exponential growth and strategic expansion. Citigroup, the multinational investment bank and financial services corporation, is making its mark in the German commercial banking sector, intensifying its focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In a recent interview with Börsen-Zeitung, Stefan Hafke, the Head of Germany at Citi, and Raphael Doerling, a
Citigroup's Impressive Expansion in German SME Banking: A Growth Story
Ecovacs Breaks New Ground with Deebot X2 Combo at CES 2024
6 mins ago
Ecovacs Breaks New Ground with Deebot X2 Combo at CES 2024
ECOVACS Unveils New Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Move to Revolutionize Home Cleaning
7 mins ago
ECOVACS Unveils New Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Move to Revolutionize Home Cleaning
Delhi High Court Greenlights PepsiCo's Patent Claim on Potato Variety
4 mins ago
Delhi High Court Greenlights PepsiCo's Patent Claim on Potato Variety
U.S. Office Vacancies Surge to Record Levels Amid Stock Market's Inflation Watch
4 mins ago
U.S. Office Vacancies Surge to Record Levels Amid Stock Market's Inflation Watch
W.R. Berkley Corp. Reports Stock Price Fluctuation and Strong Financial Performance
5 mins ago
W.R. Berkley Corp. Reports Stock Price Fluctuation and Strong Financial Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
28 seconds
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
30 seconds
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
36 seconds
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
46 seconds
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
59 seconds
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
2 mins
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
3 mins
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
4 mins
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Tight Schedule Against Atletico
4 mins
Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Tight Schedule Against Atletico
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
46 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
60 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app