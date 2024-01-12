en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBC Downgrades Nevro Corp. Amid Transition Concerns and Market Skepticism

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
RBC Downgrades Nevro Corp. Amid Transition Concerns and Market Skepticism

In a recent move, RBC Capital Markets has lowered its rating for Nevro Corp., a prominent medical device company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NVRO, to ‘sector perform.’ This revised rating is largely attributed to the extended transition period Nevro is undergoing, particularly with its salesforce, which is taking longer than initially expected to deliver positive results.

Nevro’s Transition and RBC’s Concerns

While Nevro is witnessing some progress under its new leadership, RBC Capital Markets expresses reservations about the complete potential of the salesforce being realized. The investment bank underscores the fact that the company’s restructuring, especially with its sales team, may require a more extended period to fully materialize. The transition is a critical phase for Nevro, demanding careful management and execution to avoid potential pitfalls and ensure the company’s upward trajectory.

Market Perception of Nevro’s HFX iQ

Apart from the concerns regarding the salesforce transition, RBC also casts doubt on the market’s recognition of the value proposition offered by Nevro’s HFX iQ product. The HFX iQ, a key player in Nevro’s product lineup, is a pain management device that boasts cutting-edge technology. Despite these perceived challenges, RBC maintains a positive outlook on the product’s prospects, particularly in treating painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN), a common complication in people with diabetes.

The Road Ahead for Nevro

Looking forward, RBC accentuates the necessity for Nevro to reinforce its sales messaging, a critical factor influencing its market presence and growth. Alongside, the investment bank advocates for the company to draw in more key opinion leaders who can vouch for Nevro’s technology, backed by substantial clinical evidence. As Nevro continues to navigate its transition phase, keeping an eye on these factors will be instrumental in determining the company’s future success.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
47 seconds ago
Ariane Burgess Advocates for Increased Support for Social Enterprises in Scotland
In a recent session of the Scottish Parliament, Green MSP Ariane Burgess underscored the substantial economic impact of social enterprises in Scotland. A significant contributor to the Scottish economy, these enterprises have not only created over 88,000 jobs but also contribute more than 2.3 billion. The MSP drew attention to the robust presence of social
Ariane Burgess Advocates for Increased Support for Social Enterprises in Scotland
FinCEN Updates Guidance on 'Beneficial Ownership' Reporting
2 mins ago
FinCEN Updates Guidance on 'Beneficial Ownership' Reporting
Walied Soliman Appointed as Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright in 2024
3 mins ago
Walied Soliman Appointed as Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright in 2024
Strengthening Employer Branding: A Strategic Approach for HR Leaders
50 seconds ago
Strengthening Employer Branding: A Strategic Approach for HR Leaders
Pet Domestic Expands Premier Pet Waste Removal Service to Baltimore
1 min ago
Pet Domestic Expands Premier Pet Waste Removal Service to Baltimore
Momentus's Meteoric Fall: From Space Stardom to Financial Crisis
2 mins ago
Momentus's Meteoric Fall: From Space Stardom to Financial Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
20 seconds
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
4 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
4 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
5 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
7 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
8 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
8 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
8 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
9 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app