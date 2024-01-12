RBC Downgrades Nevro Corp. Amid Transition Concerns and Market Skepticism

In a recent move, RBC Capital Markets has lowered its rating for Nevro Corp., a prominent medical device company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NVRO, to ‘sector perform.’ This revised rating is largely attributed to the extended transition period Nevro is undergoing, particularly with its salesforce, which is taking longer than initially expected to deliver positive results.

Nevro’s Transition and RBC’s Concerns

While Nevro is witnessing some progress under its new leadership, RBC Capital Markets expresses reservations about the complete potential of the salesforce being realized. The investment bank underscores the fact that the company’s restructuring, especially with its sales team, may require a more extended period to fully materialize. The transition is a critical phase for Nevro, demanding careful management and execution to avoid potential pitfalls and ensure the company’s upward trajectory.

Market Perception of Nevro’s HFX iQ

Apart from the concerns regarding the salesforce transition, RBC also casts doubt on the market’s recognition of the value proposition offered by Nevro’s HFX iQ product. The HFX iQ, a key player in Nevro’s product lineup, is a pain management device that boasts cutting-edge technology. Despite these perceived challenges, RBC maintains a positive outlook on the product’s prospects, particularly in treating painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN), a common complication in people with diabetes.

The Road Ahead for Nevro

Looking forward, RBC accentuates the necessity for Nevro to reinforce its sales messaging, a critical factor influencing its market presence and growth. Alongside, the investment bank advocates for the company to draw in more key opinion leaders who can vouch for Nevro’s technology, backed by substantial clinical evidence. As Nevro continues to navigate its transition phase, keeping an eye on these factors will be instrumental in determining the company’s future success.