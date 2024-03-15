Raz B Embarks on Solo World Tour, Teases B2K Christmas Reunion

Raz B is not idly waiting for another grand reunion with B2K; instead, he's carving out his path with a solo world tour slated for 2024. The B2K star, amidst adding a luxurious new Rolls-Royce to his collection, shared his excitement with TMZ Hip Hop about touring Europe, Asia, and Australia to promote his new singles "Whistle At It" and "Drip On Me." Beyond his solo endeavors, Raz B plans to bring back the nostalgia by performing B2K's classic hits, stepping into the shoes of the lead vocalist himself.

Strained Bands and Solo Plans

While bands like *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys display solidarity, B2K's harmony seems discordant after years of mutual cold shoulders, further strained by Omarion's revealing documentary. Despite the rifts, Raz B harbors hopes of reuniting with his B2K brothers, hinting at a potential collaboration during the Christmas season, a time known for mending fences and rekindling bonds.

Overcoming Personal Challenges

Raz B also took a moment to reflect on a concerning incident last year, where he was found on a hospital roof after being admitted, attributing the episode to a dangerous mix of substances. Today, Raz B is singing a different tune, one of positivity and reconciliation, evidenced by his recent squashing of a longstanding beef with Ray J. This change in demeanor marks a significant pivot in Raz B's personal and professional life.