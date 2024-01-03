en English
Business

Raytheon Lands $345 Million Contract for StormBreaker Smart Weapons

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Raytheon Lands $345 Million Contract for StormBreaker Smart Weapons

In a significant development, Raytheon, a prominent business unit of RTX, has landed a hefty contract with the U.S. Air Force. The contract, valued at $345 million, entails Raytheon supplying over 1,500 StormBreaker smart weapons, designed specifically for air-to-surface engagement. These weapons have the unique capability of targeting and striking moving targets under any weather condition, a feat made possible by their advanced tri-mode seeker technology.

Tri-mode Seeker Technology: A Game Changer in Warfare

The StormBreaker’s versatility stems from its tri-mode seeker technology, which seamlessly integrates imaging infrared, millimeter wave radar, and semi-active laser guidance systems. Furthermore, these weapons can be guided using GPS and an inertial navigation system, thereby ensuring precision during operations. The tri-mode seeker technology equips the StormBreaker with a unique capability that sets it apart in the field of modern warfare.

Efficient Use of Aircraft Resources

One of the key advantages of the StormBreaker is its size. The weapon’s compact nature allows for efficient use of aircraft resources, as fewer jets are needed to engage the same number of targets compared to larger munitions. This efficiency is a critical factor, especially in high-stakes military operations where resource allocation and management play a vital role.

Impressive Range and Operational Capabilities

The StormBreaker boasts an impressive range, capable of flying over 40 miles to hit mobile targets. This range reduces the time aircrews need to spend in combat zones, thereby enhancing their safety during operations. Currently, the StormBreaker is operational on the F-15E Strike Eagle and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and is undergoing testing for all F-35 variants. Throughout 2023, Raytheon reported 28 test drops of the StormBreaker, indicating its rigorous quality assurance process.

Notably, this contract includes several foreign military sales customers, including Norway, Germany, Finland, and Italy. This international interest in the StormBreaker underscores the weapon’s potential and the global recognition of its advanced technology.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

