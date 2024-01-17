Rayonier Inc. Announces Tax Treatment for 2023 Dividends: A 100% Capital Gain Distribution

Rayonier Inc., a leading timberland real estate investment trust, has announced the tax treatment for its 2023 dividend distributions on Common Stock CUSIP 754907103. The dividends, amounting to a total of $1.34 per share, were disbursed over five installments throughout 2023 and the dawn of 2024. Crucially, these dividends are classified as 100% Capital Gain Distribution for income tax purposes.

A Word of Caution

The company was quick to underscore that the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends should not be viewed as indicative or predictive of the tax treatment of future dividends. This statement serves as a reminder that tax implications can fluctuate and are influenced by a range of factors, both internal and external to the company. In light of this, Rayonier has advised its shareholders to consult with their tax advisers to understand the specific tax implications.

About Rayonier Inc.

Rayonier Inc., listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RYN, owns or leases approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands. Its extensive holdings span across the U.S. South, U.S. Pacific Northwest, and New Zealand, placing it among the leading companies in its sector. The value of its assets is underscored by its presence in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions.

Looking Beyond Rayonier

It's worth noting that other companies have also announced the tax treatment for their dividend distributions. For instance, PotlatchDeltic Corporation, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PCH, announced its 2023 dividend distributions on its Common Stock were classified for income tax purposes as 72.9% Capital Gain Distributions (long-term 20% rate) and 27.1% as a Non-dividend Distribution (return of capital). As is the case with Rayonier, shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors to understand the specific tax treatment of these distributions.