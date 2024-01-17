Raymond V. Furstenau Appointed Acting EDO of Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Effective January 27, Raymond V. Furstenau steps into the critical role of acting executive director for operations (EDO) of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), following the retirement of Daniel Dorman. This development ushers in a new era for the NRC, with Furstenau at the helm until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Furstenau's Extensive Executive Experience

Furstenau, a seasoned executive, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He was previously in charge of the NRC's Office of Research, and his professional journey extends to the Department of Energy. His leadership, complemented by his excellent communication and management skills, will be pivotal in steering the NRC during this transitional period.

Responsibilities Ahead

As the acting EDO, Furstenau will be entrusted with overseeing the agency's operational and administrative functions. This effectively positions him as the NRC's chief operating officer, a role that demands strategic vision, operational expertise, and exceptional leadership.

Backing from NRC Chair

In support of Furstenau's appointment, NRC chair Christopher Hanson expressed full confidence in his abilities. Acknowledging Furstenau's extensive executive experience, Hanson underscored his excellent communication and management abilities, which will stand him in good stead as he navigates the NRC through this period of change.

Furstenau's academic credentials further enhance his suitability for the role. He holds a bachelor's degree in applied science and engineering from the U.S. Military Academy and a master's degree in nuclear science and engineering from Idaho State University. His background and expertise in nuclear science will undoubtedly contribute to the NRC's mission during his tenure as acting EDO.