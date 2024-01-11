Rare Snowfall Transforms Las Vegas as Winter Strikes Northern Ontario

On an unusual Thursday morning, Las Vegas - a city renowned for its desert climate, glittering casinos, and vibrant nightlife - woke to a spectacle of snowfall. This rare weather phenomenon, on January 11, 2024, transformed parts of the city, including Fox Hill Park in Summerlin and the Anthem neighborhood, into a wintry landscape. The National Weather Service confirmed the event in the early hours, revealing images of snow-dusted grassy areas in the northwest valley.

Snowfall Leads to Closures

With the unexpected snowfall came the inevitable disruption. Red Rock Canyon announced the closure of the Scenic Loop due to ice on the road, posing a safety hazard to visitors. However, the road to the visitor center remained open, offering a chance for locals and tourists alike to witness the uncommon spectacle of a snowy Las Vegas.

This meteorological rarity did not limit itself to Las Vegas alone. Northern Nevada, too, felt the impacts of the snow and icy conditions. In response to the severe weather and dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo ordered the closure of all state executive branch government offices in multiple counties for the day. This decision underscored the priority of safety amidst the unprecedented weather event.