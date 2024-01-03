Rare Sighting of Mountain Lion Family Captured on Wyoming Trail Camera

Donald Harris, a resident of Laramie County, Wyoming, recently witnessed a remarkable spectacle on his property. His trail camera captured a rare sighting of a mother mountain lion tending to her three cubs, a sight that has sparked interest among wildlife enthusiasts and experts alike.

Nature’s Elusive Family

Mountain lions, known for their elusive nature, tend to avoid human contact. This makes the sighting particularly special for Harris, who has a deep appreciation for local wildlife. The footage, captured by his motion-sensitive trail cameras, offers a rare glimpse into the life of these majestic creatures.

Survival Against the Odds

Typically, mountain lion litters consist of two kittens, due to the harsh realities of survival in the wild. The presence of three cubs, estimated to be up to six months old, suggests a higher likelihood of their survival, adding another layer of rareness to Harris’ find.

Living in Harmony with Predators

Despite the presence of mountain lions in proximity, Harris and his wife adhere to appropriate safety measures. They use lights at night and keep their dog close, maintaining a respectful caution towards these apex predators. Harris also values the role of mountain lions in maintaining ecological balance, particularly in controlling populations of deer affected by chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Harris, an outdoorsman with knowledge of identifying signs of mountain lion activity, supports the natural predation by mountain lions on infected deer. This approach aligns with his mindfulness of CWD, a condition prevalent in local deer herds. Even as he hunts in other areas of Wyoming, Harris continues to advocate for the natural balance of the ecosystem, recognizing that CWD has not been shown to spread to humans.