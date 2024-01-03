en English
Rare Sighting of Mountain Lion Family Captured on Wyoming Trail Camera

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Rare Sighting of Mountain Lion Family Captured on Wyoming Trail Camera

Donald Harris, a resident of Laramie County, Wyoming, recently witnessed a remarkable spectacle on his property. His trail camera captured a rare sighting of a mother mountain lion tending to her three cubs, a sight that has sparked interest among wildlife enthusiasts and experts alike.

Nature’s Elusive Family

Mountain lions, known for their elusive nature, tend to avoid human contact. This makes the sighting particularly special for Harris, who has a deep appreciation for local wildlife. The footage, captured by his motion-sensitive trail cameras, offers a rare glimpse into the life of these majestic creatures.

Survival Against the Odds

Typically, mountain lion litters consist of two kittens, due to the harsh realities of survival in the wild. The presence of three cubs, estimated to be up to six months old, suggests a higher likelihood of their survival, adding another layer of rareness to Harris’ find.

Living in Harmony with Predators

Despite the presence of mountain lions in proximity, Harris and his wife adhere to appropriate safety measures. They use lights at night and keep their dog close, maintaining a respectful caution towards these apex predators. Harris also values the role of mountain lions in maintaining ecological balance, particularly in controlling populations of deer affected by chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Harris, an outdoorsman with knowledge of identifying signs of mountain lion activity, supports the natural predation by mountain lions on infected deer. This approach aligns with his mindfulness of CWD, a condition prevalent in local deer herds. Even as he hunts in other areas of Wyoming, Harris continues to advocate for the natural balance of the ecosystem, recognizing that CWD has not been shown to spread to humans.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

