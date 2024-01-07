en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Rare Sighting: Bobcats Captured on Video in Massachusetts Backyard

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
Rare Sighting: Bobcats Captured on Video in Massachusetts Backyard

In an unusual and captivating sight, a clowder of bobcats was captured striding confidently through a backyard in Pepperell, Massachusetts. The footage, which was recorded by Eddie O’Rourke III and sent to Boston 25, offers a rare glimpse into the lives of these elusive creatures living in our midst.

Bobcats: Massachusetts’ Lone Wild Cats

Of all the feline species, bobcats are the only ones found in the wild in Massachusetts. Their presence is most notable in the central and western regions of the state. Despite their solitary nature and the rarity of their sightings, the video showcases the wild cats moving with an air of confidence, unbothered by the human habitation nearby.

The Carnivorous, Elusive Creatures

According to Mass.gov, bobcats are predominantly carnivorous animals. Their diet primarily consists of medium-sized prey like rabbits and hares. However, they are also known to feed on smaller creatures such as mice, squirrels, skunks, opossums, muskrats, birds, and snakes. Their adaptability to different food sources is a testament to their survival skills in the wild.

While these wild felines are predatory animals, bobcats are, intriguingly, known to be shy, solitary, and elusive creatures. Their sightings by humans, as seen in the video, are few and far between. This contradiction between their predatory nature and their elusive behavior further adds to the enigma of these creatures.

Living Among Us

The sight of the bobcats nonchalantly strolling in the backyard in Pepperell is a stark reminder of the wild creatures that share our spaces. It highlights the delicate balance between human habitation and wildlife, and the importance of coexistence. Despite their predatory nature, bobcats pose little to no threat to humans. Their presence in our backyards is a testament to their adaptability and resilience, even in the face of expanding human settlements.

0
United States Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
24 seconds ago
Trenton Triumphs Over Allen Park in Competitive Division 2 Hockey Clash
Under the gleaming lights of the hockey rink, two titans of Division 2, Trenton and Allen Park, clashed in a spectacle of skill, strategy, and sheer determination. Seizing the spotlight on Saturday night, the teams brought to the ice their impressive records – a combined tally of 17 triumphs, only 2 losses, and 3 ties
Trenton Triumphs Over Allen Park in Competitive Division 2 Hockey Clash
Unprecedented Defeat for Arkansas Razorbacks: A Deep Dive into the Game
1 min ago
Unprecedented Defeat for Arkansas Razorbacks: A Deep Dive into the Game
California Correctional Institution: A Beacon of Charity and Community Spirit During Christmas
4 mins ago
California Correctional Institution: A Beacon of Charity and Community Spirit During Christmas
Capitol Riot Aftermath: North Texas Residents Among Convicts, Stewart Rhodes Receives 18-Year Term
54 seconds ago
Capitol Riot Aftermath: North Texas Residents Among Convicts, Stewart Rhodes Receives 18-Year Term
NFL Regular Season Culminates with Crucial Games Shaping Playoff Landscape
1 min ago
NFL Regular Season Culminates with Crucial Games Shaping Playoff Landscape
Emoni Bates Powers Cleveland Charge to Victory with Career-High 38 Points
1 min ago
Emoni Bates Powers Cleveland Charge to Victory with Career-High 38 Points
Latest Headlines
World News
Trenton Triumphs Over Allen Park in Competitive Division 2 Hockey Clash
25 seconds
Trenton Triumphs Over Allen Park in Competitive Division 2 Hockey Clash
NFL Regular Season Culminates with Crucial Games Shaping Playoff Landscape
1 min
NFL Regular Season Culminates with Crucial Games Shaping Playoff Landscape
Emoni Bates Powers Cleveland Charge to Victory with Career-High 38 Points
1 min
Emoni Bates Powers Cleveland Charge to Victory with Career-High 38 Points
Unprecedented Defeat for Arkansas Razorbacks: A Deep Dive into the Game
1 min
Unprecedented Defeat for Arkansas Razorbacks: A Deep Dive into the Game
Polar Plunge: A Frosty Dip for a Cause in Baldwin County
5 mins
Polar Plunge: A Frosty Dip for a Cause in Baldwin County
Staffing Crisis in Chandigarh's Health Institutions: A Tale of Unfilled Vacancies and Broken Promises
5 mins
Staffing Crisis in Chandigarh's Health Institutions: A Tale of Unfilled Vacancies and Broken Promises
Max Homa Shatters Record with 477-Yard Drive
5 mins
Max Homa Shatters Record with 477-Yard Drive
Chuck Todd's Insight on Trump's Dominance: A Call for Media Reform
5 mins
Chuck Todd's Insight on Trump's Dominance: A Call for Media Reform
Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister
6 mins
Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
16 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
20 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
24 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app