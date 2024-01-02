Rare ‘Pancake Ice’ Phenomenon Transforms Minnesota River into Wintry Spectacle

On the dawn of the New Year, residents of Wheaton, Minnesota were greeted with a spectacular and rare sight. The Mustinka River, ordinarily a common waterway, transformed into an enchanting spectacle of pancake ice. This unusual weather phenomenon, more common in the icy expanses of cold oceans and lakes, made an unexpected appearance in the heart of the town, presenting a mesmerizing view of semi-circular discs of slushy ice floating downstream in a wintry parade.

The Phenomenon of Pancake Ice

The U.K. Met Office explains that pancake ice forms when foam on the river starts to freeze and coalesce. As the temperature plummets, the foam on the water’s surface begins to harden, gradually joining together to form a solid mass. Further shaped by nearby swirling currents or eddies, this frozen foam takes on a circular shape, resembling a pancake. The creation of pancake ice is not an overnight process; it requires a specific combination of freezing temperatures and swirling water currents, conditions that were met on New Year’s Day when the mercury in Wheaton plunged to a chilly 16-18 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ice Pancakes: A Rare Sight on Rivers

The occurrence of pancake ice is a rarity on rivers. According to NASA, this phenomenon is more frequently observed in cold oceans and lakes. Here, a layer of ice crystals breaks into fragments due to rough waters. The ensuing collisions between these fragments round them off, creating ridges along their edges and giving birth to what we know as pancake ice. The formation of these ice pancakes on the Mustinka River, therefore, presents a unique and captivating sight, a testament to nature’s unpredictable beauty.

A Wintry Fleet on Film

The ethereal spectacle was captured in aerial footage that showcased countless discs of ice, floating downstream like a wintry fleet. The video, recorded on New Year’s Day, serves as a vivid reminder of the power and majesty of nature, even in its most frigid forms. The sight of pancake ice drifting along the Mustinka River, under the icy grip of a New Year’s Day freeze, marks an enchanting start to the year for the residents of Wheaton, Minnesota.