Rare Mammoth Tusk Unearthed at North Dakota Coal Mine

Under the vast expanse of North Dakota’s sky, miners at the Freedom Mine near Beulah unearthed an extraordinary relic of the Ice Age—a 7-foot-long mammoth tusk. The tusk, estimated to be between 10,000 to 100,000 years old, was found nestled in an ancient streambed, approximately 40 feet deep. The workers, who usually spend their days extracting lignite coal from the 45,000-acre surface mine, were astonished by the discovery.

A Remarkable Find

The rarity of the find was accentuated by the tusk’s remarkably undamaged state, despite the area’s bustling mining operations. Upon discovery, mining activities were promptly halted, and a team of experts, including paleontologists from the North Dakota Geologic Survey, were called to the scene. Their initial assessment suggested that the tusk belonged to a mammoth—an extinct species of elephant that roamed the Earth during the Pleistocene epoch.

(Read Also: Mild Winters Raise Crop Disease Threats: Insights from University of Missouri Specialist)

Unearthing History

But the tusk was just the beginning. Further excavation led to the discovery of over 20 bones, potentially making it the most complete mammoth found in the state. While mammoth finds are more common in other regions of the United States and Canada, this discovery has added a new chapter to North Dakota’s fossil history. It’s a testament to the state’s geologically favorable conditions, which have preserved animal remains for over 80 million years.

(Read Also: Vermont Tops 2023’s Most Sought-After States for Movers in America)

Fossil For Future Generations

The bones, once studied and preserved, will be donated to the state for educational purposes. The North American Coal company, which operates the Freedom Mine, has expressed its intention to gift the significant find. It’s a move that will allow future generations to marvel at this tangible link to the ancient world, fostering a deeper understanding and respect for our planet’s rich and diverse history.

Read More