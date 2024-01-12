en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Rare Higgs Boson Decay Observed: A Groundbreaking Discovery

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Rare Higgs Boson Decay Observed: A Groundbreaking Discovery

The ATLAS detector at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has made a groundbreaking discovery, observing a new behavior in the Higgs boson, a fundamental particle first discovered in 2012. This discovery involves a specific type of decay of the Higgs boson that is predicted to occur only once or twice in every 1,000 events, a rarity not seen before.

Unraveling the Mystery of the Higgs Boson

The Higgs boson and its properties are pivotal to the Standard Model of particle physics. However, the particle’s complex nature has remained largely elusive to scientists. This new observation of a rare decay provides an additional piece to the puzzle, allowing for a more profound understanding of the Higgs boson.

Behind the Discovery

The discovery was made possible through the meticulous analysis of data from the ATLAS and CMS Collaborations, published in Physical Review Letters. The result of this work indicates double the number of Higgs-boson decay events as predicted by the standard model. This discrepancy opens up new possibilities for stress testing the standard model, deepening our knowledge of particle physics.

Beyond the Higgs Boson

Apart from this scientific breakthrough, there have been recent developments in physics that promise even more exciting discoveries in the future. These include potential revelations about neutrino properties by studying Earth’s atmosphere, the prioritization of a Big Bang observatory by the US as a major physics project, and the detection of a highly powerful cosmic ray that has puzzled scientists. Furthermore, opportunities in academia related to photonics and quantum device engineering are available in China and Sweden, as well as a faculty position in Maritime Energy Management in Sweden.

To stay abreast of these developments, subscribing to the ‘Nature Briefing’ newsletter, as suggested in the article, could be a great resource for anyone interested in the thrilling world of science.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
22 seconds ago
Scientists Crack the 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: A Breakthrough in Material Engineering
In a remarkable breakthrough, researchers from the University of Michigan and Hokkaido University in Sapporo, Japan, have finally cracked a 200-year-old geological enigma – the Dolomite Problem. The perplexity stemmed from the challenge of replicating the natural formation of dolomite crystals in laboratory conditions, despite its prolific presence in older rock formations and relative absence
Scientists Crack the 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: A Breakthrough in Material Engineering
New CN22 Model Challenges Prevailing Understanding of Tidal Disruption Events
32 mins ago
New CN22 Model Challenges Prevailing Understanding of Tidal Disruption Events
How SAP DevOps Catalyzes Efficient SAP S/4HANA Migration
35 mins ago
How SAP DevOps Catalyzes Efficient SAP S/4HANA Migration
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Securing Osiris-Rex Mission's Continuation
6 mins ago
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Securing Osiris-Rex Mission's Continuation
Radio Astronomy: Unveiling the Universe through 'Radio Eyes'
6 mins ago
Radio Astronomy: Unveiling the Universe through 'Radio Eyes'
Unveiling the Impact of Tropical Weathering on Smart Material: A Study on MREs
8 mins ago
Unveiling the Impact of Tropical Weathering on Smart Material: A Study on MREs
Latest Headlines
World News
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
3 mins
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
TMC Declines Seat Sharing Negotiations with Congress: A Strategic Move in Indian Politics
4 mins
TMC Declines Seat Sharing Negotiations with Congress: A Strategic Move in Indian Politics
Cold Weather to Add an Extra Layer of Challenge in Mohali Cricket Match
4 mins
Cold Weather to Add an Extra Layer of Challenge in Mohali Cricket Match
Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in Arrest of NEIP CEO
5 mins
Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in Arrest of NEIP CEO
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
7 mins
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
Global Concerns Over Maritime Attacks and Indian Single Malt's Triumph
18 mins
Global Concerns Over Maritime Attacks and Indian Single Malt's Triumph
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
19 mins
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
Global Concerns Over Maritime Attacks and Indian Single Malt's Triumph
22 mins
Global Concerns Over Maritime Attacks and Indian Single Malt's Triumph
Trump Hints at 2024 Running Mate, Criticizes Biden's Iran Policy
23 mins
Trump Hints at 2024 Running Mate, Criticizes Biden's Iran Policy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
16 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app