en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Rapid City Airport Ties Record Low Temperature Amid U.S. Cold Wave

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Rapid City Airport Ties Record Low Temperature Amid U.S. Cold Wave

In the midst of a sweeping cold wave that has left millions braving potentially perilous temperatures, the Rapid City Airport in South Dakota reported a tie for its record low temperature. This event underscores the extreme weather conditions that can be experienced in the region, impacting local ecosystems, infrastructure, and the daily lives of residents.

Extreme Weather across the U.S

Subfreezing temperatures have proliferated across the United States, with Arctic storms posing threats of near-blizzard conditions in the Northeast and snowfall in parts of the South. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for windy subfreezing conditions in Montana and the Dakotas, where wind chills could plunge as low as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Airports have been severely impacted, with more than half of flights into and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport being canceled. Rapid bursts of heavy snow and wind have led to sudden drops in visibility in eastern Pennsylvania and parts of northern New Jersey and Delaware. Furthermore, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee are bracing for significant snowfall and freezing weather.

The Impact of Extreme Cold

The extreme cold has played a role in three fatalities in Oregon and caused widespread power outages in states including Oregon, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. An estimated 95 million people nationwide are currently facing weather warnings or advisories for wind chills below zero Fahrenheit. The severe cold has also disrupted the NFL playoff schedule, with a game in Buffalo, New York being postponed due to a snowfall of 1 to 2 feet.

Weather Patterns and Their Implications

The tying of the record low at the Rapid City Airport is a stark reminder of the importance of monitoring weather patterns and preparing for temperature variability. These weather-related records, tracked by meteorological organizations, often reveal broader climatic trends. As the cold wave sweeps across the nation, millions of Americans are reminded of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
10 mins ago
Severe Winter Storm Disrupts Life across the United States
An Arctic blast originating from Canada has brought severe winter conditions to the United States, causing widespread disruptions during the holiday weekend. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) issued a bulletin indicating that over 95 million Americans are under a Wind Chill Warning, Advisory, or Watch. States like Montana, South Dakota, and North Dakota are
Severe Winter Storm Disrupts Life across the United States
IRS Announces January 29 Start for 2023 Tax Filing Season
22 mins ago
IRS Announces January 29 Start for 2023 Tax Filing Season
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
23 mins ago
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
'Succession' Wins Big at 2024 Critics Choice Awards Amidst Nicholas Braun's Personal Celebration
19 mins ago
'Succession' Wins Big at 2024 Critics Choice Awards Amidst Nicholas Braun's Personal Celebration
Coachella Makes a Grand Return, Elyanna Makes History
20 mins ago
Coachella Makes a Grand Return, Elyanna Makes History
Walmart's Pricing Strategy: A Beacon in the Storm of Inflation
21 mins ago
Walmart's Pricing Strategy: A Beacon in the Storm of Inflation
Latest Headlines
World News
YouGov Poll Predicts Potential Losses for UK Conservative Party
1 min
YouGov Poll Predicts Potential Losses for UK Conservative Party
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
10 mins
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
16 mins
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
21 mins
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
21 mins
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
22 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
23 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
23 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
24 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app