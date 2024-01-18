Randy Orton Eyes Record at Royal Rumble: Possibility of RK-Bro Reunion Looms

With anticipation building for the upcoming Royal Rumble, the wrestling world is abuzz as fourteen-time WWE world champion, Randy Orton, prepares to step into the ring for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This four-way match presents Orton with the tantalizing prospect of edging closer to the record for the most world title reigns, currently held by the legendary Ric Flair and John Cena at sixteen.

Advertisment

Orton's Champion Mindset

In a recent interview on The Bump, Orton candidly shared his thoughts on the impending challenge. While he admitted he doesn't obsess over winning another title, his quiet confidence was evident. Citing his continued good health and the time he still has left in his career, Orton was optimistic about donning the championship belt again.

Tag Team Talks: Matt Riddle and RK-Bro

Advertisment

Adding fuel to the fire of speculation, Matt Riddle, Orton's former tag team partner, expressed his eagerness to reunite their partnership, known to fans as RK-Bro. During a virtual signing event, Riddle spoke about his unfinished stories with his previous partners, including Orton and Pete Dunne. For him, these unresolved narratives are a driving force behind his desire to reunite.

Riddle's conviction that a reunion with Orton is not just possible, but inevitable, adds another layer of intrigue to the wrestling landscape. His comments have left fans speculating on where this reunion may occur, and whether it could potentially change the dynamics of the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Wrestling World Watches

As the countdown to the Royal Rumble begins, the wrestling world is keeping a close watch on this unfolding saga. Will Orton claim another title and inch closer to making history? Will Riddle's desire for a reunion with his former partner come to fruition? As the tension rises, one thing is for certain: the road to the Royal Rumble is set to be a thrilling ride.