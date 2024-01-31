Randy Hopkins Appointed as New Police Chief for Marina Police Department

In a significant development, Marina, California, has seen the appointment of Randy Hopkins as the new Police Chief for the Marina Police Department. Hopkins, a stalwart in public safety with an outstanding track record, replaces Interim Police Chief Steve Russo, continuing the legacy of strong leadership and community trust fostered by the department.

Bringing to the table over 30 years of experience in public safety, Hopkins has served in various capacities, each more prestigious than the last. His journey began with the Kansas City Police Department, where he served for over 25 years and rose to the rank of deputy chief. Post his tenure at Kansas City, Hopkins took on the mantle of Chief of Public Safety at Rockhurst University, a role he fulfilled diligently for eight years.

From Kansas City to Marina

Throughout his illustrious career, Hopkins has consistently demonstrated robust leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to public service. His dedication and expertise were instrumental in his selection as the new Police Chief, emphasized Marina City Manager Layne Long. Hopkins's appointment is a testament to his ability to contribute meaningfully to the Marina Police Department, which currently comprises 29 officers and 10 staff members.

As Randy Hopkins prepares to take on his new role, the Marina community looks forward to the continuation of the leadership and community trust that has become synonymous with the Marina Police Department. The official swearing-in ceremony for Hopkins, marking the commencement of his tenure, is set to take place on February 6 at the Marina City Council Chambers.