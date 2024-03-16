Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood Board Among Us Animated Series

Actors Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Elijah Wood have joined the stellar voice cast for the highly anticipated animated series Among Us, an adaptation of the globally popular mobile game. CBS Studios, collaborating with game creators Innersloth, revealed the casting news, adding a layer of excitement for fans awaiting the series. Set in the deep cosmos, the show will explore the adventures and misadventures of spaceship crew members as they identify the alien impostor among them.

Stellar Cast Meets Space Intrigue

Park, known for his role in Always Be My Maybe, will voice Red, the charismatic yet slightly pompous captain of the Skeld ship. Yvette Nicole Brown, famous for her work in community-driven projects, lends her voice to Orange, the ship's diligent head of HR. Elijah Wood, with his rich background in fantasy and drama, will voice Green, an unpaid yet enthusiastic intern. Completing the main cast is Ashley Johnson, voicing Purple, the ship's head of security known for her wit and suspicion. This diverse cast promises to bring a unique blend of humor, drama, and suspense to the animated series.

Behind the Scenes

Owen Dennis, celebrated for his imaginative storytelling, takes the helm as the creator and executive producer of the series under his deal with CBS Studios. The project also sees the collaboration of Innersloth's Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser with Titmouse's Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina in executive production roles. This powerhouse team aims to translate the game's thrilling dynamics and engaging narrative into an animated format, appealing to both fans of the game and newcomers to the Among Us universe.

Distribution and Anticipation

While the series is still in the throes of development, discussions about its network or streaming platform premiere continue. The collaboration between CBS Eye Animation Productions and Innersloth suggests a high-quality production, with Titmouse, a renowned animation studio, handling the animation. Although a release window has not been announced, the series is one of the most awaited adaptations, promising a unique twist on workplace comedies set against the backdrop of space and survival.

As the production of the Among Us animated series progresses, the involvement of such high-caliber talent in voice acting and production underscores the show's potential to be a significant hit. It's a fascinating blend of gaming culture with mainstream entertainment, promising to bring fresh narratives and character dynamics to the forefront. With anticipation building, fans and newcomers alike are keen to see how this adaptation will navigate the thrilling suspense and camaraderie that made the game a worldwide phenomenon.