Rand Paul and Mark Sanford Revive Penny Plan to Tackle Federal Spending

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., have reignited discussions around the "penny plan," a strategy aiming for a balanced federal budget by mandating Congress to slash spending by a cent on every dollar year-over-year. Initially introduced in 2011 by then-Rep. Connie Mack, R-Fla., and Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., the plan surfaces as the federal deficit balloons, demanding decisive fiscal policies.

Advertisment

Understanding the Penny Plan

The penny plan proposes a straightforward method to rein in federal spending, advocating for a 1 percent cut across the board. This approach, praised for its simplicity, suggests that trimming just a small fraction of spending could lead to a balanced budget within five years. However, beneath the plan's apparent ease lies the complex challenge of implementing substantial spending reductions without jeopardizing programs with widespread public support.

Challenges in Implementation

Advertisment

Implementing the penny plan necessitates significant reforms, especially in entitlement programs like Social Security and federal health care, which represent a substantial portion of the federal budget. The Congressional Budget Office's projections highlight the daunting task ahead, with federal spending expected to rise by $329 billion from fiscal 2018 to 2019 alone. Achieving the plan's goals would thus require a freeze in spending at 2018 levels, coupled with a 1 percent reduction, translating into a dramatic $400 billion cut in the first year and accumulating to more than $13 trillion over a decade in Sen. Paul's scenario.

The Broader Fiscal Landscape

The revival of the penny plan by Paul and Sanford underscores a critical debate over the sustainability of federal spending, driven largely by healthcare costs and an aging population. Experts like Paul Winfree from The Heritage Foundation emphasize the unsustainability of current fiscal policies, pointing out that a mere 2 percent of spending accounts, notably on public health and Social Security, are the main drivers of federal expenditure growth. This reality presents a stark challenge to lawmakers, underscoring the urgent need for structural reforms to address the root causes of spending increases.

While the penny plan offers a seemingly simple solution to a complex problem, its practicality remains questionable. Yet, the conversation it sparks is crucial, highlighting the pressing need for fiscal responsibility and the difficult choices that lie ahead for Congress. As discussions evolve, the proposal serves as a reminder of the inevitable tough decisions required to ensure the long-term financial health of the nation.