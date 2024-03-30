Ramy Youssef Hosts SNL with Musical Guest Travis Scott: How to Watch March 30 Episode

On March 30, Saturday Night Live (SNL) welcomes a fresh face to the stage, marking a significant milestone in its current season. Comedian and actor Ramy Youssef takes the helm as host, bringing his unique blend of humor to the iconic late-night sketch comedy show. Accompanied by musical sensation Travis Scott, the episode promises a blend of laughs and chart-topping hits, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

Groundbreaking Hosting Debut

Ramy Youssef, known for his critically acclaimed Hulu series Ramy, steps into the SNL spotlight for the first time. His arrival marks a moment of pride and excitement, not only for Youssef but for fans eager to see his comedic talents unfold on such a prestigious platform. "I am thrilled to host of Saturday Night Live as the first ever Egyptian named Ramy from New Jersey," Youssef quipped, highlighting the uniqueness of his hosting debut. With a Golden Globe and a Peabody Award under his belt, Youssef's stint as host is highly anticipated by audiences and industry insiders alike.

Travis Scott Takes the Stage

Joining Youssef is none other than Travis Scott, a titan in the music industry known for his dynamic performances and groundbreaking tracks. Scott, who has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards, is no stranger to the SNL stage. His musical prowess, combined with his connection to the audience, ensures that his performance will be a highlight of the night. Fans can expect to hear hits from his latest album, Utopia, which has been making waves in the rap scene since its release.

Where to Catch the Live Action

For those eager to tune in, the March 30 episode of SNL will be broadcast live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Viewers can also stream the episode on Peacock, offering a flexible viewing option for fans across the country. As the show returns three weeks after its last episode, anticipation is high for what promises to be a night filled with memorable sketches, captivating performances, and plenty of surprises.

As Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott prepare to light up the SNL stage, audiences are in for a treat. Their collaboration signifies a blending of comedy and music, promising an episode that's not only entertaining but also historic. As the curtain rises on March 30, SNL continues its tradition of bringing together the best in entertainment, ensuring that viewers are part of an experience that's both enriching and exhilarating.