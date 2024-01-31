Raleigh's Rezoning Proposal Along Future BRT Line: A Tale of Mixed Reactions

In the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, a wave of change is sweeping across the urban landscape. New Bern Avenue, a bustling artery lined with businesses, is set to undergo a significant transformation. This alteration is triggered by a proposed rezoning plot that closely aligns with the construction of a future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, an ambitious public transportation project designed to revolutionize the city's commuting paradigm.

Rezoning Sparks Mixed Reactions

The potential rezoning of 726 acres along the New Bern Avenue BRT line has elicited a gamut of reactions from local businesses and residents. Supporters of the initiative believe it will pave the way for diverse housing types and affordable living spaces. However, detractors express concerns about the imminent threat of gentrification and the pressures of development that could displace long-time residents.

Impact on Local Businesses

The proposed changes could profoundly affect local businesses, some of which have been standing for decades. For instance, Jack's Seafood and Soul Food, a 40-year-old establishment run by Teddy Gordon, could face the brunt of this transformation. The shift towards high-rise developments and commercial spaces could significantly alter the business landscape surrounding this beloved eatery. Gordon has already observed changes in the area, with new types of homes leading to displacement of long-time residents.

City's Comprehensive Plan

On the other hand, the city's comprehensive plan hints at an urban future teeming with density along New Bern Avenue. The scheme envisages a bustling corridor with an emphasis on denser, street-front commercial space and additional residential housing. This vision has sparked cautious optimism among some business owners, including Carl Vick, the owner of Little Blue Bakehouse. Vick holds hope that the city's plan will increase foot traffic and bring in a surge of new customers.

The proposed transformation, part of the city's larger plan to bolster housing and employment opportunities along the upcoming BRT line, is a compelling narrative of urban evolution. However, the mixed reactions it has stirred among businesses and residents reflect the intricacies of balancing development and preserving community character. As Raleigh stands at the cusp of this urban metamorphosis, the impact of these changes on the city's socio-economic fabric remains to be seen.