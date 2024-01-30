Raleigh Police Address Nightlife Safety Concerns, Discuss Crime Reduction Strategies

In a proactive response to escalating safety concerns, the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) hosted a town hall meeting with business owners and residents of the city's bustling nightlife district. The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss new policies and strategies aimed at curbing the rising tide of crime in the Glenwood Avenue area.

The Rising Menace of Illegal Firearms

Police Chief Estella Patterson led the meeting, where an alarming increase in the number of illegal firearms seized was a key point of discussion. The final quarter of 2023 saw a near-tripling in the number of illegal guns seized, compared to the same period in 2022. The total tally for 2023 was a staggering 290 firearms, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Preventive Measures: Metal Detectors and Private Security

Strategies discussed to prevent guns from infiltrating establishments included the use of metal detectors and the employment of private security. While RPD remains supportive of these measures, some business owners voiced concerns about potential customer deterrence. Tony Basford, owner of Plus Dueling Piano Bar, was among those questioning the impact of such measures on patronage.

The Glenwood Avenue Weekend Closure: A Mixed Bag

Another key issue addressed at the meeting was the contentious closure of Glenwood Avenue to vehicle traffic on weekends. This measure, aimed at enhancing safety, has elicited mixed reactions from local business owners. However, Larry Miller, a representative from the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative, expressed optimism about the increased RPD presence and the ongoing discussions to improve safety for everyone involved.