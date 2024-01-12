Racial Harassment Investigator Sues Davis School District, Alleging Discrimination

Joscelin Thomas, a Black woman employed by the Davis School District in Utah, has lodged a federal lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by district officials. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice settlement mandating the creation of an office to investigate racial harassment. However, the woman at the helm of this initiative claims she has been subjected to a hostile work environment and denied opportunities that her white colleagues freely enjoy.

Harassment Investigation Office Under Scrutiny

Thomas was hired by the Davis School District to address issues of racial harassment, following a federal investigation that revealed widespread racial harassment against Black and Asian American students. The district had been under intense scrutiny, particularly after the heart-wrenching suicide of Isabella Tichenor, a Black and autistic student who fell victim to relentless bullying.

Accusations of a Hostile Work Environment

Despite the district implementing new harassment policies and reporting systems, Thomas’s lawsuit raises serious concerns about the district’s commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive environment. She alleges that she was unfairly judged, accused of substandard work ethic, and denied the training and mentorship opportunities that were extended to her white colleagues.

District’s Stance Against Discrimination Questioned

Adding to the controversy, the district declined to renew Thomas’s contract without providing an explanation. Her picture remains listed in the district directory, further muddying the waters. While the district has made public statements asserting their opposition to harassment and discrimination, they have declined to comment on the specific allegations in Thomas’s lawsuit. This silence raises questions about the sincerity of their commitment to change and the effectiveness of the harassment investigation office established under the Justice Department’s mandate.