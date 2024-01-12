en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Racial Harassment Investigator Sues Davis School District, Alleging Discrimination

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Racial Harassment Investigator Sues Davis School District, Alleging Discrimination

Joscelin Thomas, a Black woman employed by the Davis School District in Utah, has lodged a federal lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by district officials. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice settlement mandating the creation of an office to investigate racial harassment. However, the woman at the helm of this initiative claims she has been subjected to a hostile work environment and denied opportunities that her white colleagues freely enjoy.

Harassment Investigation Office Under Scrutiny

Thomas was hired by the Davis School District to address issues of racial harassment, following a federal investigation that revealed widespread racial harassment against Black and Asian American students. The district had been under intense scrutiny, particularly after the heart-wrenching suicide of Isabella Tichenor, a Black and autistic student who fell victim to relentless bullying.

Accusations of a Hostile Work Environment

Despite the district implementing new harassment policies and reporting systems, Thomas’s lawsuit raises serious concerns about the district’s commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive environment. She alleges that she was unfairly judged, accused of substandard work ethic, and denied the training and mentorship opportunities that were extended to her white colleagues.

District’s Stance Against Discrimination Questioned

Adding to the controversy, the district declined to renew Thomas’s contract without providing an explanation. Her picture remains listed in the district directory, further muddying the waters. While the district has made public statements asserting their opposition to harassment and discrimination, they have declined to comment on the specific allegations in Thomas’s lawsuit. This silence raises questions about the sincerity of their commitment to change and the effectiveness of the harassment investigation office established under the Justice Department’s mandate.

0
Education Human Rights United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
15 mins ago
Texas Symposium Shapes Future Leaders in Emergency Response
The 16th annual Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Leadership Development Symposium unfolded in San Marcos, Texas, from January 8-10. This event, focused on nurturing leadership abilities within the emergency response community, attracted approximately 1,374 participants from 133 counties and 318 cities, mainly hailing from Texas. With a diverse array of learning opportunities on leadership,
Texas Symposium Shapes Future Leaders in Emergency Response
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program
1 hour ago
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade's Shoemaking Initiative
1 hour ago
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade's Shoemaking Initiative
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
19 mins ago
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
24 mins ago
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
26 mins ago
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
Latest Headlines
World News
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
2 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
3 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
3 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
4 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
4 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
5 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
5 mins
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
7 mins
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
7 mins
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app