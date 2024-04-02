Rachel Leviss Embraces Control, Voice in Podcast After 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama

Rachel Leviss, the former 'Vanderpump Rules' star, recently shed light on how her new podcast, 'Rachel Goes Rogue,' offers her freedom and control unlike her time on the reality show. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Leviss highlighted the contrasts between the highly edited reality TV environment and the authenticity of her podcast platform. Her revelations come in the wake of a scandalous affair with co-star Tom Sandoval that shook the 'Vanderpump Rules' community and had significant personal repercussions.

From Reality TV to Podcasting: A Journey to Authenticity

Leviss' transition from reality TV to podcast host marks a significant shift in how she chooses to communicate with her audience. The 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast, which debuted on iHeartRadio in January 2024, serves as Leviss' platform to openly discuss her mental health journey and the lessons learned from her challenging experiences on 'Vanderpump Rules.' Unlike the unpredictable nature of reality TV editing, Leviss appreciates the unfiltered opportunity to express herself through her podcast, ensuring her voice remains unaltered.

Mental Health at the Forefront

Central to Leviss' podcast is the candid exploration of her mental health journey, particularly following the public fallout of her affair with Sandoval. Leviss emphasizes the therapeutic value of the podcast, detailing her experiences with trauma therapy and her stay at The Meadows, a mental health facility. These discussions aim to foster a supportive community for listeners, drawing on expert opinions and shared experiences to navigate the complexities of mental health and personal growth.

Breaking Free from the Past

Leviss' ordeal with Sandoval, including alleged boundary violations and the subsequent media scrutiny, underscores her resolve to move forward positively. By leveraging her podcast as a platform for open dialogue and healing, Leviss seeks to distance herself from the controversies that once defined her public persona. Her efforts to create a 'positive place' through 'Rachel Goes Rogue' reflect a broader ambition to contribute meaningfully to conversations around mental health, resilience, and personal empowerment.

As Rachel Leviss continues to navigate her post-'Vanderpump Rules' life, 'Rachel Goes Rogue' stands as a testament to her determination to redefine her narrative. Through honest reflections and a commitment to mental health advocacy, Leviss' podcast not only marks a new chapter in her career but also serves as a beacon for those seeking solace and understanding in their own struggles.