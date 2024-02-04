Rachael Denhollander Highlights the Cost of Advocacy at Boston College's Women's Summit

The 10th annual Women's Summit at Boston College was graced by a powerfully impactful keynote address from Rachael Denhollander, a prominent attorney and advocate against sexual abuse. Denhollander, known for her relentless pursuit of justice, shared her personal journey, highlighting the often-overlooked cost of advocacy.

Paying the Price for Advocacy

Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, shed light on the complexities of standing up against deeply rooted norms and communities, which can often include one's own. She emphasized that the path of advocacy, while supremely important, often comes with significant personal and emotional costs.

Experience Shapes Response

Sharing her own experiences, Denhollander revealed how she was not believed when she first shared her ordeal. This early dismissal shaped her response to Nassar's abuse and the silence of the community that surrounded and enabled him. It also fueled her resolve to fight against such injustices, setting a powerful example for others.

Inspired by the Courage of Survivors

Denhollander's decision to speak out was not a solitary act. It was inspired by the courage of previous survivors and the understanding that change is built on collective advocacy. This collective action, she insisted, is the key to meaningful societal shifts.

The Summit, featuring workshops, panel discussions, and a student artisan fair, had a range of focus areas. Topics such as female body hair removal, imposter syndrome, and life after graduation were discussed. Attendees were encouraged to use their talents for meaningful purposes and support each other in their communities, propagating the spirit of collective advocacy championed by Denhollander.