en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RaceTrac Announces Leadership Transition: Natalie Morhous Named New CEO

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
RaceTrac Announces Leadership Transition: Natalie Morhous Named New CEO

RaceTrac, Inc., one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, has announced a significant leadership transition. Natalie Morhous, former President of RaceTrac, has officially assumed her role as the company’s new CEO as of January 2, 2024, taking over from Max McBrayer.

Natalie Morhous: A Decade of Leadership

Morhous, a third-generation leader in the family-owned business, has been an integral part of RaceTrac for over a decade. She has served in various strategic and leadership roles, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and expansion. The RaceTrac Board of Directors, acknowledging Morhous’s commitment and contributions to the company, made the decision to elevate her to the position of CEO.

Max McBrayer: Legacy of Success

Max McBrayer, the outgoing CEO, has been with RaceTrac in an array of leadership roles since 1991. McBrayer’s remarkable tenure, spanning over three decades, is marked by considerable contributions to the company’s success and growth. His leadership was pivotal as RaceTrac navigated the challenges of a global pandemic, expanded into new markets, and introduced new store prototypes.

RaceTrac: Expanding Horizons

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceTrac operates nearly 800 retail locations under the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands across 13 states. The company employs over 10,500 team members across its brands and affiliated companies. Under the joint leadership of McBrayer and Morhous, RaceTrac recently completed the significant acquisition of Gulf Oil, adding approximately 1,100 branded locations to the company’s portfolio.

In the wake of this leadership transition, RaceTrac is poised to continue its legacy of success and growth, with Natalie Morhous at the helm, steering the company into the future.

0
Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
Render Foundation Boosts RNDR to RENDER Migration with Gas Fee Coverage
Render Foundation, in a bid to boost the transition of its RNDR token to the new RENDER token on the Solana blockchain, has pledged to shoulder gas fees for token holders who opt for the upgrade. The foundation has earmarked 1.14 million RENDER tokens for this incentive scheme, valid until January 31, 2024. A Strategic
Render Foundation Boosts RNDR to RENDER Migration with Gas Fee Coverage
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
2 mins ago
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges
3 mins ago
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges
Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide
1 min ago
Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide
ES Bancshares Appoints Tom Thiel to Board of Directors
2 mins ago
ES Bancshares Appoints Tom Thiel to Board of Directors
AI Revolutionizes Crowdsourcing in Ideation Process
2 mins ago
AI Revolutionizes Crowdsourcing in Ideation Process
Latest Headlines
World News
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
2 mins
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
2 mins
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
2 mins
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
2 mins
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
2 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
3 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
4 mins
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
5 mins
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
33 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
34 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
43 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
44 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
53 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
56 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app