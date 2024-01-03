RaceTrac Announces Leadership Transition: Natalie Morhous Named New CEO

RaceTrac, Inc., one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, has announced a significant leadership transition. Natalie Morhous, former President of RaceTrac, has officially assumed her role as the company’s new CEO as of January 2, 2024, taking over from Max McBrayer.

Natalie Morhous: A Decade of Leadership

Morhous, a third-generation leader in the family-owned business, has been an integral part of RaceTrac for over a decade. She has served in various strategic and leadership roles, contributing significantly to the company’s growth and expansion. The RaceTrac Board of Directors, acknowledging Morhous’s commitment and contributions to the company, made the decision to elevate her to the position of CEO.

Max McBrayer: Legacy of Success

Max McBrayer, the outgoing CEO, has been with RaceTrac in an array of leadership roles since 1991. McBrayer’s remarkable tenure, spanning over three decades, is marked by considerable contributions to the company’s success and growth. His leadership was pivotal as RaceTrac navigated the challenges of a global pandemic, expanded into new markets, and introduced new store prototypes.

RaceTrac: Expanding Horizons

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceTrac operates nearly 800 retail locations under the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands across 13 states. The company employs over 10,500 team members across its brands and affiliated companies. Under the joint leadership of McBrayer and Morhous, RaceTrac recently completed the significant acquisition of Gulf Oil, adding approximately 1,100 branded locations to the company’s portfolio.

In the wake of this leadership transition, RaceTrac is poised to continue its legacy of success and growth, with Natalie Morhous at the helm, steering the company into the future.