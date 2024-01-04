en English
Race Against Time: Unclaimed Million-Dollar Kentucky Lottery Ticket Nears Claim Deadline

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
A million-dollar Kentucky Lottery ticket lies unclaimed, and time is running out for the lucky winner to claim their fortune. Purchased on July 19th at a Pilot Travel Center in Henry County, Kentucky, the ticket could potentially change a life. Yet, with the claim deadline set for January 12th, the chance of a financial windfall is ticking away.

Unclaimed Powerball Ticket: A Millionaire in the Making?

The ticket in question is for the Powerball, a popular lottery game with the potential for huge payouts. The winning numbers, 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and Powerball 24, were drawn on July 19, 2023. The ticket matched the first five white balls, securing a secondary prize of $1 million. However, the Powerball number – 24 – was not matched, which would have pushed the prize into even loftier heights.

Deadline Looms for Unclaimed Ticket

The Kentucky Lottery typically allows 180 days for winners to claim their prizes. In this case, the official expiration date of the unclaimed ticket is January 15th. However, as the lottery office will be closed that day for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the last day to claim is January 12th. As the deadline approaches, the Kentucky Lottery is urging players to check their tickets, especially those who visited the Pilot Travel Center in Henry County on July 19th.

Unclaimed Prize Fund Awaits

If the prize remains unclaimed, the $1 million will be allocated to Kentucky’s Unclaimed Prize Fund. This fund supports the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, which aids local students in their pursuit of higher education. By law, unclaimed Kentucky Lottery prizes are directed to this fund, helping to fuel education for the next generation.

For prizes exceeding $600, winners must present themselves at the Kentucky Lottery office in Louisville with a printed claim form. As the clock ticks down to the deadline, the search intensifies for the potential millionaire. It’s a race against time with a million dollars on the line.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

