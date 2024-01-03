Rabbit Hill: A Blend of Conservation, Community, and Culture Amid Challenges

In the heartland of Middletown, a 9-acre serpentine outcropping known as Rabbit Hill is experiencing a transformation intended to preserve its natural and cultural significance. The custodian of this property, the Lake County Land Trust (LCLT), a nonprofit organization devoted to land conservation, is spearheading efforts that are as diverse as they are essential.

Protecting Nature and Culture

The projects in place are a testament to LCLT’s commitment to balance. The Trust has partnered with Cal Fire on vegetation management initiatives aimed at mitigating wildfire risks, while concurrently safeguarding the wildlife habitats that make Rabbit Hill unique. Ensuring the safety of the region and its inhabitants remains at the core of these efforts.

Art and Community Engagement

Rabbit Hill is not just home to flora and fauna—it’s also home to art. The site features the ‘Invitation – Gateway to the Sky’ sculpture by Marcus Maria Jung, a poignant tribute to the 2015 Valley Fire. Further enriching the artistic presence on Rabbit Hill is an ongoing public art initiative to create 360-degree murals inspired by Pomo Basketry on local water tanks. This project is a collaboration between the Middletown Art Center, the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California, and the Callayomi County Water District, with backing from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Community involvement has been a key aspect of these projects. Students from Middletown High School have volunteered their time for site maintenance, contributing to the preservation efforts through community service activities.

Countering Vandalism

Unfortunately, Rabbit Hill has not been immune to the darker side of human behavior. It has been the target of repeated vandalism, with graffiti and destruction of property such as directional signs. The LCLT has made an appeal to the community, urging individuals to discourage such activities, highlighting the legal and moral implications of vandalism. The Trust is actively seeking volunteers to monitor the area and maintain the open access of Rabbit Hill for public enjoyment.

Through collective efforts and a shared respect for nature and culture, Rabbit Hill can continue to be a place of beauty, history, and inspiration for the people of Middletown and beyond.