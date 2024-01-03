en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Rabbit Hill: A Blend of Conservation, Community, and Culture Amid Challenges

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Rabbit Hill: A Blend of Conservation, Community, and Culture Amid Challenges

In the heartland of Middletown, a 9-acre serpentine outcropping known as Rabbit Hill is experiencing a transformation intended to preserve its natural and cultural significance. The custodian of this property, the Lake County Land Trust (LCLT), a nonprofit organization devoted to land conservation, is spearheading efforts that are as diverse as they are essential.

Protecting Nature and Culture

The projects in place are a testament to LCLT’s commitment to balance. The Trust has partnered with Cal Fire on vegetation management initiatives aimed at mitigating wildfire risks, while concurrently safeguarding the wildlife habitats that make Rabbit Hill unique. Ensuring the safety of the region and its inhabitants remains at the core of these efforts.

Art and Community Engagement

Rabbit Hill is not just home to flora and fauna—it’s also home to art. The site features the ‘Invitation – Gateway to the Sky’ sculpture by Marcus Maria Jung, a poignant tribute to the 2015 Valley Fire. Further enriching the artistic presence on Rabbit Hill is an ongoing public art initiative to create 360-degree murals inspired by Pomo Basketry on local water tanks. This project is a collaboration between the Middletown Art Center, the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California, and the Callayomi County Water District, with backing from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Community involvement has been a key aspect of these projects. Students from Middletown High School have volunteered their time for site maintenance, contributing to the preservation efforts through community service activities.

Countering Vandalism

Unfortunately, Rabbit Hill has not been immune to the darker side of human behavior. It has been the target of repeated vandalism, with graffiti and destruction of property such as directional signs. The LCLT has made an appeal to the community, urging individuals to discourage such activities, highlighting the legal and moral implications of vandalism. The Trust is actively seeking volunteers to monitor the area and maintain the open access of Rabbit Hill for public enjoyment.

Through collective efforts and a shared respect for nature and culture, Rabbit Hill can continue to be a place of beauty, history, and inspiration for the people of Middletown and beyond.

0
United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
15 seconds ago
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
As the clock ticked past midnight on January 1, 2024, a new sound echoed through the halls of North Memorial Maple Grove Hospital in Minnesota’s metro area—the first cry of a newborn baby, marking the onset of a fresh year. The first baby of 2024, a boy named Cyrus, was birthed just 20 minutes into
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
Streaming Exodus: A New Trend Reshapes the Digital Entertainment Landscape
1 min ago
Streaming Exodus: A New Trend Reshapes the Digital Entertainment Landscape
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Toledo, Ohio: An Investigation Underway
1 min ago
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Toledo, Ohio: An Investigation Underway
ATM Glitch at Truist Bank Traps $1,000: A Tale of Tech Troubles
17 seconds ago
ATM Glitch at Truist Bank Traps $1,000: A Tale of Tech Troubles
HTTP/2 Rapid Reset: A New Wave of DDoS Attacks and the Defense
26 seconds ago
HTTP/2 Rapid Reset: A New Wave of DDoS Attacks and the Defense
CPUC's $1.86 Billion Plan: A Potential Pitfall in Bridging California's Digital Divide
56 seconds ago
CPUC's $1.86 Billion Plan: A Potential Pitfall in Bridging California's Digital Divide
Latest Headlines
World News
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
15 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
47 seconds
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
2 mins
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
2 mins
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
2 mins
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
3 mins
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
3 mins
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
3 mins
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
3 mins
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
30 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
31 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
40 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
41 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
50 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
53 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app