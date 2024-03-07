Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum Ignites Jewish Sparks in Uniformed Services with JUSA-Chabad

Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum, a figure deeply rooted in the Chabad community, draws inspiration from a pivotal moment in American history, leading to the establishment of the Jewish Uniformed Services Association of Maryland (JUSA-Chabad). Witnessing the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the role his uncle played as a chaplain at Ground Zero, Tenenbaum dedicated his life to serving those in uniform, fostering their Jewish identity during challenging times.

Founding JUSA-Chabad: A Synagogue for Veterans

In 2011, Rabbi Tenenbaum, recognizing the absence of organizations catering to the spiritual needs of Jewish veterans and uniformed service members, founded JUSA-Chabad. Operating from JUSA House in Pikesville, this unique synagogue offers one-on-one counseling, social gatherings, and community service opportunities, aiming to strengthen the Jewish identity among those who serve. Recently, JUSA introduced the Veterans Circle of Friends program, further connecting the community with local veterans through acts of kindness, such as delivering Purim baskets.

Challenging Military Norms for Faith

Tenenbaum's journey also includes breaking barriers within the military's grooming standards. After relocating to Montgomery County, he became a chaplain at the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department and later joined the Maryland Defense Force. His adherence to biblical rules against shaving led to a special exemption, allowing him to maintain his beard, a rarity in U.S. state guards that even earned him a mention on Wikipedia. This accomplishment underscores his commitment to both his faith and his service.

Among the many lives Rabbi Tenenbaum has touched, the story of Pastor Asher Tunik stands out. A Methodist chaplain with Jewish roots in Ukraine, Tunik had to conceal his Jewish identity due to the dangers it posed. Tenenbaum offered to officiate Tunik's bar mitzvah, reigniting his Jewish spark and offering a poignant response to historical atrocities through this reaffirmation of faith. This story exemplifies Tenenbaum's mission to support and inspire those in uniform in embracing their Jewish heritage.