Raab Collection Acquires Autopsy Report of President McKinley’s 1901 Assassination: Dispels Historical Theories

The Raab Collection, a premier dealer of important historical documents, has procured a significant piece of American history. The collection has acquired the original autopsy report and unpublished medical notes pertaining to the 1901 assassination of President William McKinley. This historic acquisition, previously owned by Dr. Herman Matzinger who conducted the autopsy, offers fresh insights into the circumstances surrounding McKinley’s death, and debunks prevalent theories of the time.

McKinley’s Assassination: A Revisited Perspective

September 6, 1901, marked a pivotal moment in American history. On this fateful day, President William McKinley fell victim to two bullets fired by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York. The initial surgical operation seemed successful, but McKinley’s condition took a turn for the worse, leading to his untimely demise on September 14. The acquired archive, conservatively valued at $80,000, renews our understanding of these events.

Dispelling Theories and Unveiling Truths

The documents reveal that neither infection nor poison, two theories that were widely speculated at the time, contributed to McKinley’s death. This revelation, contained in the pages of a notebook with lab notes and observations, manuscripts, letters, and ephemera, corrects a long-standing historical narrative. The archive further includes a typed report and tickets to McKinley’s funeral service, adding depth to this snapshot of history.

Implications for American History

The acquisition of such a noteworthy piece of history is a boon for historians and researchers alike. It offers an unprecedented window into the events surrounding one of the most significant political assassinations in the United States. By dispelling the myths of infection and poison, the archive rewrites a chapter of McKinley’s story, offering a more accurate understanding of this pivotal moment in American history.