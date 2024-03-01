R2 and Goldman Sachs Seal $20M Deal for Chicago's REI Store with California Investor

In a significant retail real estate transaction, a joint venture between R2 and Goldman Sachs has successfully divested the 40,000-square-foot REI store located at 1422 North Kingsbury Street, Chicago. This prime property, situated on the vibrant Chicago Riverfront, has been acquired by California-based investor Tom Funke for an impressive sum of $20 million, marking a notable event in the city's commercial real estate scene amidst challenging market conditions.

Strategic Acquisition in a Tight Market

The sale of the REI store, which has served as a flagship location for the outdoor gear retailer since 2019, illustrates the enduring appeal of net lease deals in today's real estate market. Despite the headwinds of strict lending standards and rising interest rates that have slowed commercial sales in Chicago, this transaction underscores the value investors place on properties backed by long-term tenants. The building's sale price, nearly $500 per square foot, aligns with market expectations, emphasizing the property's desirability.

Investment Logic and Market Trends

Tom Funke's decision to purchase the property was likely influenced by its stable income prospects, with REI's long-term lease running through July 2034 ensuring a steady cash flow. The store's projected net operating income of $1.2 million in 2024, yielding a first-year return or capitalization rate of 6.1 percent based on the sale price, presents a compelling investment case. Furthermore, the transaction was facilitated as part of a 1031 exchange, allowing Funke to utilize the tax benefits associated with reinvesting proceeds from a prior real estate sale into the Chicago property.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Chicago's Retail Market

This sale not only highlights the attractiveness of Chicago's real estate but also signals a potentially revitalizing trend in the retail sector. With national retail sales witnessing a significant uptick at the start of 2024, there's a renewed optimism that could spur further investment and development in the area. The successful execution of this deal by R2 and Goldman Sachs, coupled with Tom Funke's strategic investment, may inspire confidence among other investors considering the long-term value of Chicago's real estate market, even in the face of current economic uncertainties.

As Chicago's retail landscape continues to evolve, the sale of the REI store at 1422 North Kingsbury Street serves as a testament to the strategic opportunities that exist within the market, reinforcing the city's status as a vital hub for commercial real estate activity. The deal not only secures a promising future for the property but also marks a positive note for the broader market, hinting at a resilient and dynamic environment for retail investments in the Windy City.