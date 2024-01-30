R-Truth's 'Elder Brother' Comment Sparks Buzz; Doubts Over Lynch's Potential to Beat Ripley

During a recent airing of Monday Night RAW, a captivating segment unfolded involving R-Truth, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. The highlight of the evening was when R-Truth, in an intriguing turn of events, referred to Priest as his 'elder brother'. This comment sent the wrestling community into a frenzy of speculation and discussion, given the age difference between the two wrestlers. At 52, R-Truth, despite his extensive wrestling career dating back to 1997 and significant success in TNA, maintains a youthful appearance that often confounds fans. In contrast, Damian Priest, at 41, was the one being alluded to as the 'elder.'
Speculations Surrounding Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley, the reigning Women's World Champion, continues her reign of dominance, seemingly invincible in the ring. However, a certain doubt looms over Becky Lynch's potential to dethrone Ripley. R-Truth, in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, acknowledged Lynch's exceptional skills and experience, yet expressed skepticism about her capacity to unseat the indomitable Ripley. This possible face-off between Ripley and Lynch has fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the outcome.
Rumors of Lynch's WrestleMania Match
There are whispers about Becky Lynch facing Rhea Ripley at the much-anticipated WrestleMania. Speculation is rife about a Women's Elimination Chamber match that could pave Lynch's way to the iconic event. The recent Royal Rumble victory by Bayley has also opened up possibilities for her to challenge Ripley. The former 'hugger' is scheduled to appear in the forthcoming episode of RAW. With Damage CTRL backing her, it remains uncertain what her next move might be.
