R.J. O'Brien & Associates Appoints Patrick Christie as Head of Ag Tech Unit, Hrvyst

Chicago-based independent futures brokerage and clearing firm, R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), has announced the appointment of Patrick Christie as Senior Executive Officer and Head of Hrvyst, the company's agricultural technology (ag-tech) business unit. With over 25 years of experience in emerging technologies, particularly within the ag tech and agribusiness sectors, Christie's appointment signifies a significant step in RJO's ongoing strategic development.

Advertisment

Pioneering Ag Tech with Hrvyst

Hrvyst, an innovative grain marketing profit platform, was developed by RJO's Commercial Agricultural team. It empowers users to manage cash and basis grain ownership risk in real time and facilitates the automation of futures hedging orders. Its capabilities extend to integrating with grain companies' accounting software and mobile apps, proving itself as a versatile platform in the ag tech space. Notably, Hrvyst remains broker-agnostic, supporting links with existing brokerage firms, thereby offering users flexibility and control in their operations.

Christie, who will be based in Minneapolis, will report directly to RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran. His previous success as the founder and CEO of Conservis Corporation, a prominent Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) farm data management solution, underscores his proficiency in the field. Christie's primary goal for Hrvyst is to scale it into a competitive solution that meets clients' operational and risk management needs.

Advertisment

RJO's Legacy and Future

Founded in 1914, RJO holds the distinction of being the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the U.S. It serves a diverse client base, encompassing institutional, commercial, and individual clients, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers. The appointment of Christie, coupled with the ongoing development of Hrvyst, represents a forward-thinking approach that combines legacy with innovation.

Corcoran has expressed confidence in Christie's ability to grow Hrvyst and maintain a client-focused approach in devising risk management solutions. This appointment not only fortifies RJO's position in the agribusiness sector but also signals the firm's commitment to leveraging technology to amplify its service offerings and client engagement.