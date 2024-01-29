Queen of Hearts: 30 Years of Empowering Plus-Size Fashion

Three decades into the business, Julie Marchesella's Queen of Hearts boutique in Merrick stands as a testament to her resolve in addressing a seemingly overlooked niche in the formal wear industry – plus-size clothing. With an inventory of about 1,000 gowns, pantsuits, and cocktail dresses ranging from sizes 16 to 32, including custom-made dresses, the store caters to a demographic predominantly ignored by traditional formal wear stores.

A Personal Journey

Queen of Hearts was born out of Marchesella's personal experiences, a narrative familiar to many who have struggled to find attractive and fitting clothing due to their size. As a child and young adult, Marchesella herself grappled with this issue, providing her the motivation to embark on this venture.

Service With a Personal Touch

Operating on an appointment-only basis from Tuesday to Saturday, the store ensures personalized attention and privacy for its clients. The clientele primarily consists of mothers and grandmothers of brides, grooms, and bar/bat mitzvah honorees, as well as more mature brides. Each customer's satisfaction bears testament to Marchesella's dedication and the store's commitment to quality and fit.

Triumphing Over Challenges

Marchesella's journey wasn't without difficulties. Starting her business with a $50,000 investment, she did much of the store renovation herself. Over the years, she observed the significant impact of the internet on small businesses, shifting from print advertising to a digital presence. The COVID-19 pandemic posed another challenge, with supply chain issues affecting the availability of basic materials like snaps and zippers. Despite these hurdles, Marchesella's resilience shone through, as she adapted and innovated, even providing appropriate burial attire for plus-sized individuals following her mother's tragic passing due to COVID-19.

Looking ahead, Marchesella is optimistic about her business's future, hoping to see more bridal customers. The reward, she says, is in her customers' satisfaction, the ability to set her own hours, and the opportunity to actively support local shopping. A past president of the Merrick Chamber of Commerce and currently leading the Elmont Chamber of Commerce, her contributions extend beyond her business, making her a key figure in the local community.