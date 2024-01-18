en English
Travel & Tourism

Queen Mary 2: A Distinct Ocean Liner Experience

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Queen Mary 2: A Distinct Ocean Liner Experience

An eight-day transoceanic journey across the open sea, from the bustling cityscape of New York to the historic port of Southampton, was undertaken by the Queen Mary 2 in January 2024. A supreme entity in the realm of seafaring vessels, the Queen Mary 2 stands as a testament to the engineering prowess of ocean liners, offering a traveling experience distinct from the standard cruise ship.

A Voyage Unlike Any Other

Constructed with a fortified hull, a high-set bridge, and an increased fuel capacity, the Queen Mary 2 is an ocean liner designed to withstand the rigorous challenges of long, robust voyages. This winter crossing was no exception, with the North Atlantic’s unpredictable weather and cold temperatures testing the liner’s resilience. Passengers found themselves needing warm attire and seasickness precautions, a stark contrast to the typically sunny, poolside image associated with cruise vacations.

Disconnected and Redefined Time

Perhaps the most unique aspect of this journey was the imposed digital detox. Without readily available phone or internet service, passengers faced a dilemma: either pay for expensive onboard packages or forsake connectivity entirely. This disconnection from the digital world influenced daily activities, as passengers rediscovered traditional methods of timekeeping due to time zone changes, and found new ways to occupy their time.

‘Smart Attire’ Culture

Adding to the unique ambiance of the journey was a formal dress code. The ship’s environment upheld a ‘Smart Attire’ culture, a marked departure from the casual, laid-back atmosphere found on other cruise lines. This dress code, coupled with the excellent food and service, brought a sense of glamor and sophistication to the voyage.

As passengers disembarked, their opinions varied. Some praised the luxurious experience, the glamorous atmosphere, and the excellent food and service. Others expressed disappointment with aspects of customer service, food quality, and entertainment. Regardless of individual perspectives, the voyage on the Queen Mary 2 highlighted the distinct experience of traveling on an ocean liner, a journey marked by digital disconnection, weather preparedness, time adjustments, and a formal ambiance onboard.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

