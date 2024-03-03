Quarteto Nuevo to Enchant Minden with Global Music Fusion at CVIC Hall, April 5, 2024

The Carson Valley Arts Council is set to captivate audiences with an unforgettable evening featuring Quarteto Nuevo, blending diverse musical traditions in a performance scheduled for April 5, 2024, at CVIC Hall, Minden. This event promises to deliver an eclectic mix of western classical, eastern European folk, Latin, and jazz influences through the extraordinary talent of Quarteto Nuevo's musicians.

Unveiling Musical Synergy

Quarteto Nuevo's expertise lies in their ability to merge disparate musical genres into a cohesive and enthralling performance. Their sonic palette is painted with the sounds of the soprano saxophone/woodwinds (Damon Zick), cello (Jacob Szekely), guitar (Kenton Youngstrom), and hand percussion (Felipe Fraga), creating a rich tapestry of global music traditions. The band's approach to music is both innovative and reverent, ensuring a dynamic live performance that engages and inspires audiences.

A Night of World-Class Entertainment

Tickets for this much-anticipated event are priced at $22 for members, $25 for the general audience, and admission for kids under 18 is free with a paid adult ticket. These are available for purchase at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, online, and by phone, with door sales priced at $28, subject to availability. The concert's setting, CVIC Hall, renowned for its intimate ambiance and excellent acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for Quarteto Nuevo's spellbinding music.

Connecting Cultures Through Music

Quarteto Nuevo's performance in Minden is more than just a concert; it's an exploration of the universal language of music. By integrating instruments and melodies from across the globe, the ensemble invites the audience on a journey through diverse cultural landscapes, fostering a deeper appreciation for the world's rich musical heritage. This event is not only a testament to the ensemble's virtuosity but also to the Carson Valley Arts Council's commitment to presenting high-caliber artistic experiences to the community.

As the performance date approaches, anticipation builds for an evening that promises not only to entertain but to enlighten, offering a unique opportunity to experience the world through the universal language of music. Quarteto Nuevo's upcoming concert at CVIC Hall is poised to be a highlight of the cultural calendar in Minden, showcasing the power of music to bridge differences and celebrate common humanity.