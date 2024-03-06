Quarles & Brady Expands St. Louis Team with Partners Mansfield and Tessier

Quarles & Brady LLP has enriched its St. Louis office by welcoming new partners Jaimie Mansfield and Wakaba Tessier, signaling a strategic expansion in two critical practice areas. Mansfield steps into the Real Estate Practice Group, bringing a wealth of knowledge in real estate transactions, land use, and zoning, while Tessier joins the Health & Life Sciences Practice Group, where her expertise in healthcare law will be invaluable. This move not only expands the firm's capabilities but also strengthens its position in the St. Louis legal market.

Strategic Expansion in Key Practice Areas

With the addition of Jaimie Mansfield to the Real Estate Practice Group, Quarles & Brady aims to enhance its service offerings in real estate law. Mansfield's experience in handling complex real estate transactions, including purchase and sale contract negotiations, land use, zoning applications, and due diligence analysis, positions the firm to better serve its clients' growing needs in this sector. On the other hand, Wakaba Tessier’s entry into the Health & Life Sciences Practice Group marks a significant step towards bolstering the firm's expertise in healthcare law. Tessier's background in advising on health care issues, privacy and data concerns, third-party payor audits, and operational matters will provide crucial support to clients navigating the complex regulatory environment of the health and life sciences industry.

Meeting Market Demand with Expertise

The decision to bring Mansfield and Tessier on board aligns with Quarles & Brady's strategic goals of meeting the increasing market demand for specialized legal services in real estate and healthcare law. By expanding its team with attorneys who have deep sectoral expertise, the firm is well-positioned to offer more comprehensive and tailored legal advice to its clients. This move reflects Quarles & Brady’s commitment to growth and excellence in service delivery, ensuring that the firm remains competitive and responsive to the dynamic needs of the industries it serves.

Implications for the St. Louis Legal Landscape

The inclusion of Mansfield and Tessier into the St. Louis office of Quarles & Brady not only enhances the firm’s service offerings but also has broader implications for the local legal landscape. It signifies the firm's investment in the region and its dedication to contributing to the growth of the legal profession in St. Louis. With these new additions, Quarles & Brady strengthens its reputation as a destination for top legal talent and a leader in providing innovative legal solutions. The strategic expansion into key practice areas through seasoned experts like Mansfield and Tessier underscores the firm's readiness to address the evolving legal challenges facing businesses today.

The integration of Jaimie Mansfield and Wakaba Tessier into Quarles & Brady's St. Louis office is more than just an expansion; it's a testament to the firm's foresight and adaptability in a changing legal market. By focusing on areas of strategic importance like real estate and healthcare law, the firm not only broadens its expertise but also positions itself as a pivotal player in addressing the complex legal needs of its clients. As Quarles & Brady continues to grow and evolve, the addition of Mansfield and Tessier will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the firm's future success and its contribution to the legal profession.