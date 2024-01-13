en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Quantron and FusionOne Collaborate for Sustainable Transport Revolution

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Quantron and FusionOne Collaborate for Sustainable Transport Revolution

In a major stride towards sustainable transport, German company Quantron, a leader in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, has forged a strategic alliance with FusionOne, a North American firm committed to advancing clean hydrogen and plastic reduction solutions. This partnership is set to revolutionize the trucking industry, placing a spotlight on the importance of alternative energy sources and the possibilities of recycling.

Building a Platform for a Greener Future

The primary objective of the collaboration is to establish a platform and network for refueling fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). The focus is on the trucking industry, which has traditionally relied on fossil fuels and consequently contributed significantly to carbon emissions. The alliance aims to shift this narrative, promoting the advantages of FCEVs and the use of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

Recycling Plastic into Energy

Aside from championing FCEVs, the collaboration will also promote the benefits of ‘H2 from recycled plastics’ as a superior green energy solution for transportation. This innovative approach not only addresses the pressing issue of plastic waste but also provides a sustainable energy source that could drastically reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector.

Partnership for a Sustainable Vision

Andreas Haller, CEO of Quantron, views the partnership with FusionOne as a critical step towards the company’s environmental improvement goals. The alliance underscores the synergy between Quantron’s hydrogen vehicle portfolio and strategic partners and FusionOne’s groundbreaking technology and vision. The partnership serves as a testament to the companies’ commitment to a sustainable future, and a demonstration of how collaboration can drive innovation and environmental progress.

0
Business United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans' Small Businesses
The U.S. has made a significant stride in supporting service-disabled veterans, signing into law Senator Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan Investing in VETS Act. The legislation, part of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, ensures the federal government awards a bare minimum of 5% of its contracts to small businesses owned by service-disabled veterans. This
New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans' Small Businesses
VinFast Aims for US Electric Vehicle Tax Credits, Aligns with Inflation Reduction Act
11 mins ago
VinFast Aims for US Electric Vehicle Tax Credits, Aligns with Inflation Reduction Act
Detroit Policy Conference 2024: Panel Stresses on Higher Education Funding and Workforce Alignment
12 mins ago
Detroit Policy Conference 2024: Panel Stresses on Higher Education Funding and Workforce Alignment
Habitat Conservation Plan Sparks Crisis for Oregon's Timber Industry
7 mins ago
Habitat Conservation Plan Sparks Crisis for Oregon's Timber Industry
Joe Gibbs Racing: Navigating a Changing Sponsorship Landscape
8 mins ago
Joe Gibbs Racing: Navigating a Changing Sponsorship Landscape
Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Sector: Seeking Resolutions and Growth
9 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Sector: Seeking Resolutions and Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
2 mins
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
2 mins
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy
3 mins
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump's Victory in 2024 Presidential Election
3 mins
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump's Victory in 2024 Presidential Election
South Korean Lawmakers Form Future Coalition, Break from Democratic Party
5 mins
South Korean Lawmakers Form Future Coalition, Break from Democratic Party
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
5 mins
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
5 mins
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
5 mins
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
6 mins
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
27 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app