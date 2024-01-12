Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Champions Energy Efficiency in 2024

Glenpool’s Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a seasoned HVAC and plumbing service company, is steering homeowners to embrace energy efficiency as a potent New Year’s Resolution for 2024. The company’s vice president, Cassie Pound, emphasizes the manifold advantages of an energy-efficient home – a diminished carbon footprint, substantial utility cost savings, heightened resale value, and potential insurance savings.

Energy Audit: The Starting Point

Setting the wheels of energy efficiency in motion, Oscar Pound, the company’s president, advocates for homeowners to embark on the journey with an energy audit. Available either free of cost or at a discounted rate from various utility companies, the audit serves as a crucial instrument for identifying areas that need refinement in energy consumption.

Optimizing Energy Use: Key Recommendations

Oscar Pound outlines strategic tips for energy use optimization, such as investing in smart thermostats, sealing leaks, and transitioning to energy-efficient appliances. Homeowners are further urged to explore available rebates or tax credits from the U.S. Department of Energy or state agencies that reward energy-efficient upgrades.

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing: A Community Staple

The company has been a reliable service provider to the Glenpool and Tulsa communities since 2014, offering professional services while actively engaging in community and charitable endeavors. In its advocacy for energy efficiency, it continues to empower homeowners with effective strategies to reduce energy consumption and costs, such as adjusting thermostat settings, using off-peak energy hours, and making a conscious choice of energy-efficient features when buying a new home.

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing’s emphasis on energy efficiency not only underscores the impact of home size on energy expenditures but also highlights assistance programs available for low-income homeowners. As we step into 2024, this advice rings particularly true – energy efficiency is not just a choice but a necessity.