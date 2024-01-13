en English
Business

Qualcomm: Navigating Challenges, Eyeing Growth in 2024

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Despite a year marred by the slowdown in the smartphone market, Qualcomm, the leading wireless communications chip company, posted a commendable total return of 32% in 2023. As we step into 2024, Qualcomm stands on the cusp of an optimistic growth trajectory, driven by the recovery of the smartphone market and the relentless expansion of 5G networks.

5G: A Catalyst for Growth

The past few years have witnessed the rise of 5G-enabled smartphone models, accounting for nearly 70% of smartphone shipments in 2023. However, the hunger for 5G extends beyond smartphones, reaching into the realms of PCs, automobiles, and smart factories. This expanding 5G landscape is set to positively impact Qualcomm’s business. Akash Palkhiwala, the company’s CFO, indicated that the transition to 5G chips could push the semiconductor average selling price up by 10% compared to previous-generation chips.

Financial Outlook: A Promising 2024

Despite the challenges, Qualcomm has managed to stay profitable, with its free cash flow hitting all-time highs. The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue for 2023 stood at $8.6 billion, with a forecast for the first quarter of 2024 estimated to be between $9.1 billion and $9.9 billion. This suggests a potential year-over-year growth for Qualcomm. The stock is currently trading at 15 to 16 times the consensus estimate for 2024 free cash flow, a valuation that many deem reasonable.

Market Response: A Bullish Sentiment

Qualcomm’s optimistic outlook has triggered an upgrade of its shares from Neutral to Buy by Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely, with a target stock price set at $160. This upgrade, driven by the anticipated recovery of the handset market, has bolstered investor sentiment. The stock has surged by 29.94% in the past three months, a clear indication of the bullish market sentiment towards Qualcomm. All eyes are now on Qualcomm’s first-quarter earnings report, due on January 31, 2024.

As we step into 2024, Qualcomm’s financial resilience, strategic foresight, and its ability to navigate the complex smartphone market landscape set it up as a promising semiconductor stock for the future. Despite the challenges, the company has proven its mettle by returning to peak free cash flow levels and maintaining profitability. With the expansion of 5G and the recovery of the smartphone market, Qualcomm’s journey in 2024 looks set to be a story of growth and resilience.

Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

