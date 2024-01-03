en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Quadrantid Meteor Shower to Peak in Early 2024: A Spectacle for Stargazers

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Quadrantid Meteor Shower to Peak in Early 2024: A Spectacle for Stargazers

Mark your calendars, celestial enthusiasts. The Quadrantid meteor shower, one of the most spectacular celestial events of the year, is set to peak on the night of January 3 to 4, 2024. According to the American Meteor Society, the shower, which started on December 26, 2023, is anticipated to display up to 120 meteors per hour, promising a skyward spectacle for stargazers worldwide.

A Radiant Display Despite Potential Challenges

Despite the potential interference from a 51 percent full moon and the typical January cloud cover, the Quadrantids are famed for their bright fireball meteors. These dazzling celestial bodies outshine average meteor streaks, creating a radiant display in the night sky. Observers are encouraged to find dark, remote locations away from artificial light and allow ample time for their eyes to adjust to the darkness for an optimized viewing experience.

Virtual Telescope Project Offers Live Stream

For those unable to witness this cosmic event in person, the Virtual Telescope Project is set to offer a live stream of the Quadrantid meteor shower. This initiative provides an alternative method for stargazers to enjoy one of the year’s most anticipated astronomical events, no matter their location.

Quadrantids: Streaks of Comet and Asteroid Debris

Meteor showers like the Quadrantids occur when Earth travels through debris left by comets or asteroids. This debris ignites in the atmosphere due to the intense energy from high-speed entry, resulting in visible streaks across the sky. The source of the Quadrantids is 2003 EH1, an object believed to be either an asteroid or a ‘dead comet’ that has shed all its ice and volatiles. Following the Quadrantids, skywatchers can anticipate the Lyrids in mid-April and the Aquariids in early May, providing additional opportunities for celestial observation in 2024.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Exoplanet Atmospheres: The New Frontier in the Search for Alien Intelligence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Eric Anderson's Innovative Ocean Simulation in Unreal Engine 5 Transforms Digital Artistry

By Salman Khan

Study Reveals Disturbing Correlation Between Hydroxychloroquine Use and Increased Mortality in COVID-19

By Momen Zellmi

Alvotech's Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea Shows Promise in Clinical Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Horizon Europe's Proposal Check Event: A Unique Opportunity for Applic ...
@Education · 18 mins
Horizon Europe's Proposal Check Event: A Unique Opportunity for Applic ...
heart comment 0
Alvotech’s AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea

By Muhammad Jawad

Alvotech's AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea
SpliceBio Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer to Advance Genetic Therapy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

SpliceBio Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer to Advance Genetic Therapy
A Year of Triumphs and Trials: Space Exploration in Review

By Dil Bar Irshad

A Year of Triumphs and Trials: Space Exploration in Review
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
Latest Headlines
World News
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
10 seconds
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
43 seconds
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
43 seconds
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
51 seconds
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
59 seconds
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
1 min
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
1 min
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
2 mins
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
2 mins
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
53 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
57 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app