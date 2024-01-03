Quadrantid Meteor Shower to Light Up January Skies in 2024

The Quadrantid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated celestial events of 2024, is set to peak between the night of January 3 and the early hours of January 4. Known for their dazzling display of up to 120 meteors per hour during peak activity, the Quadrantids promise an impressive show, including the sight of luminous fireball meteors that linger far longer than the typical meteor trail.

When and Where to Watch

The meteor shower commenced on December 26, 2023, and will be visible until January 16, 2024, offering numerous opportunities for skywatchers to partake in the spectacle. According to the American Meteor Society, the moon, being 51 percent full, may somewhat obstruct the view. Furthermore, the often cloudy weather conditions of January could pose additional challenges to visibility. To optimize viewing, enthusiasts are urged to seek out a dark location, free from artificial light, and allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness.

The Phenomenon Behind the Quadrantids

The Quadrantid meteor shower is the result of Earth traversing the debris left by 2003 EH1, a near-Earth object that is alternately classified as an asteroid or a ‘dead comet’ – a comet that has shed all of its ice and volatiles. Discovered in 2003, it spans approximately 3 kilometers in diameter. The Quadrantids are named after the now-defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, though they are also referred to as Bootids, after the modern constellation, Boötes.

Live Stream for Those Unable to Witness in Person

For those unable to observe the meteor shower in person, the Virtual Telescope Project is offering a live stream of the event. Beyond the Quadrantids, skywatchers can look forward to other major meteor showers in 2024, including the Lyrids in mid-April and the Aquariids in early May.