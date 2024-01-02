en English
Science & Technology

Quadrantid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Start to 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Quadrantid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Start to 2024

As the last embers of the year 2023 flicker out and the world ushers in 2024, the cosmos presents a dazzling spectacle: the Quadrantid meteor shower. With the shower active from December 26, 2023, to January 16, 2024, stargazers eagerly await the peak on January 4, 2024. This celestial event, according to NASA, is one of the best annual meteor showers and has the potential to light up the dark winter sky with up to 120 shooting stars per hour.

A Celestial Spectacle in the Offing

The Quadrantid meteor shower, named after the now-defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, is one of the four major meteor showers that occur annually with a sharp peak, alongside the Lyrids, Leonids, and Ursids. The radiant of this shower is found in the modern constellation Boötes. The event promises a stunning start to the year, with the predicted peak time occurring at 7:53 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). For observers in North America, the optimal viewing window ranges from around 4:53 a.m. EST until dawn.

Challenges and Rewards

However, viewing this celestial spectacle may present some challenges. The moon will be at half illumination, potentially washing out some of the fainter meteors. Additionally, the typical early January weather conditions often result in a limited observation window of just six hours. Nevertheless, the Quadrantids are renowned for producing bright fireballs that can be seen even in less-than-optimal viewing conditions. These fireballs are substantial explosions of light and color that last longer than typical meteor streaks.

Preparing for the Quadrantid Experience

For those planning to witness this celestial ballet, NASA advises finding a dark location away from city lights, preparing for cold weather, and lying flat with feet facing northeast. It’s also recommended to allow 30 minutes for the eyes to adjust to the darkness, to maximize the viewing experience. While the spectacle is best viewed from the Northern Hemisphere, the event offers a chance for North Americans to witness a breathtaking celestial display at the start of the new year.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is believed to be caused by dust and debris left in the inner solar system by the asteroid 2003 EH1, which orbits the sun every 5.5 Earth years. As these small rocky particles collide with Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, producing the spectacular display of meteors that we see from the ground.

