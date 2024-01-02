en English
Science & Technology

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2024: A Spectacular Celestial Show

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
The Quadrantid meteor shower, one of the anticipated astronomical highlights of 2024, is set to peak on the night of January 3 to 4. During this climax, the night sky will be punctuated by as many as 120 meteors per hour, transforming it into a celestial canvas for stargazers worldwide. The shower, which began on December 26, 2023, will continue until January 16, 2024, with its characteristic bright fireball meteors outlasting average meteor streaks.

A Glimpse into the Quadrantids

Named after the now-defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, the Quadrantids are also known as Bootids, derived from the modern constellation, Boötes. The radiant point of this meteor shower lies within Boötes near the Big Dipper, making it an exclusive spectacle for the Northern Hemisphere. The Quadrantids owe their origin to 2003 EH1, an object identified as either a rocky asteroid or a ‘dead comet,’ which has exhausted its volatile materials.

Viewing the Meteor Shower

The American Meteor Society has highlighted the optimal viewing conditions for this spectacle. Sky gazers are advised to retreat to a dark location, far from the blinding glare of artificial lights and screens, allowing their eyes to acclimate to the darkness for the best experience. The peak viewing window is anticipated to be in the pre-dawn hours of January 3. However, the event can also be experienced virtually through a live stream offered by the Virtual Telescope Project for those unable to witness the event in person.

Other Meteor Showers of 2024

Following the Quadrantids, other notable meteor showers await stargazers in 2024. The Lyrids meteor shower, known for its fast and bright meteors, is expected to grace the sky in mid-April. Meanwhile, the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, resulting from the debris of the famed Halley’s Comet, will follow in early May, promising another astronomical spectacle.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

