Quad Cities Update: Hispanic Chamber Mixer, QCBT Anniversary, UnityPoint Award, and Asurion Rebranding

The Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is all set to host its first mixer of the year, a celebration of the New Year at Edison’s in Bettendorf. This event, sponsored by Empeople Credit Union, is free to attend. However, the Chamber has requested for a prior registration to manage the crowd effectively. This gathering does not only celebrate the onset of a hopeful year but serves as a fertile ground for local businesses to increase their visibility and forge new relationships, a cornerstone for business growth and sustainability.
Quad City Bank & Trust Marks 30 Years of Operation
Quad City Bank & Trust (QCBT), a financial institution deeply rooted in the region, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this January. The bank is also commemorating the grand reopening of its renovated Brady Street branch with a reception on January 24 in Davenport. From its humble beginnings in 1994, QCBT has burgeoned into a leading bank, boasting $2.4 billion in assets and a robust workforce of 158 dedicated employees. Its growth trajectory reflects the trust and faith the community has placed in the bank's services.
More than just a successful financial institution, QCBT has also earned recognition for its deep commitment to the community. In the previous year alone, its employees volunteered over 7,500 hours, and the bank donated over half a million dollars to various local organizations, underscoring QCBT's role as a catalyst for positive change in the community.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Earns Blue Distinction
In a significant achievement, UnityPoint Health-Trinity BirthPlace in Bettendorf has been awarded the Blue Distinction Centers+ designation for Maternity Care by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. This award, part of a national effort to improve health outcomes and reduce racial health disparities, is a testament to UnityPoint Health-Trinity BirthPlace's unwavering commitment to high-quality, cost-effective maternity care. The hospital’s dedication to ensuring safe and healthy childbirth is commendable, further strengthening its position as a leading healthcare provider in the region.
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Rebrands
The tech repair shop Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, located in Davenport, is undergoing a rebranding exercise. The shop will now be known as uBreakiFix by Asurion. Despite the name change, the company assures its customers that it will continue to deliver the same quality of services. Asurion’s mission to assist customers with various tech repairs remains steadfast, promising an unwavering dedication to solving tech-related issues, a testament to their customer-centric approach.