Qatar and U.S. Confirm Commitment to Iran Deal, Unlocking $6 Billion in Frozen Assets

Qatar and the United States have solidified their commitment to a landmark agreement, enabling Iran to regain access to its previously frozen $6 billion in assets. This affirmation came directly from Qatar's Foreign Minister and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Details of The Brokered Deal

The deal, which Qatar brokered, was agreed upon by Iran and the United States in August 2023. It included an exchange of prisoners and unlocked access to the Iranian funds. Those funds had been held in South Korean banks since 2018 due to the US sanctions.

Release and Transfer of Funds

In September 2023, the funds were shifted to accounts belonging to six Iranian banks in Qatar's Ahlibank and Dukhan Bank. The Biden administration has mandated that the funds and the proceeds from Iranian oil sales to South Korea should be used strictly for humanitarian purposes.

Iran's Control Over Its Assets

However, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has emphasized that Iran retains full control over its assets. He further stated that Iran would independently decide on the utilization of the funds. The Qatari foreign minister lauded the strengthening relations between Tehran and Doha, signalling a new chapter in their diplomatic ties.