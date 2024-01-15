en English
Business

Q4 2023 Earnings: A Struggle Amid Anticipated Growth

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
The fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 witnessed a significant dip in earnings per share (EPS) growth estimates, since September 30, 2023. This downturn is primarily due to the contraction in the projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth from 5% in Q3 to a pace of 2.5% in Q4, coupled with weaker quarters and guidance from global brands such as Nike and FedEx.

Anticipated Growth Despite Slowing Earnings

Despite this slowdown, the S&P 500 EPS are anticipated to record a growth between 6.5% to 7% for Q4 ’23. This prediction is rooted in the pattern of revisions typically being negative as quarters commence, with analysts preferring to underestimate and achieve an ‘upside surprise’ than to overestimate and face a significant miss in consensus.

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Investors and analysts alike eagerly await the upcoming earnings reports from financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. A large number of financial companies are set to report, as indicated by the Briefing.com calendar. However, a discrepancy in the reporting numbers between Briefing.com and Refinitiv suggests some uncertainty over the exact number of companies reporting their earnings for Q4 ’23.

Impact of Previous Year’s Performance

Interestingly, the earnings in Q4 ’23 might appear stronger due to weak comparisons with Q4 ’22 results. Until major companies, which constitute a significant portion of the S&P 500’s earnings weight, report their results, less attention is given to earnings. The recent all-time-high stock price of Microsoft is noteworthy, as it surpassed Apple in market capitalization.

Amidst uncertainties regarding monetary policy and GDP growth, companies are also issuing guidance for the 2024 fiscal year, necessitating caution. The first glimpse of Q4 ’23 GDP growth will be available in late January 2024.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

