PWHL Announces First Suspension: Taylor Wenczkowski to Miss One Game

In an unprecedented move, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced its first suspension, sidelining Boston forward Taylor Wenczkowski for one game. The disciplinary action stems from a hit to the head of Ottawa defender Amanda Boulier, which occurred during a game on Wednesday night.

The Incident

Wenczkowski collided with Boulier in the neutral zone shortly after the latter had played the puck. The hit, perceived as illegal by the PWHL, led to a two-minute minor penalty for roughing assessed against Wenczkowski.

Promoting Player Safety

The PWHL has always accentuated player safety. Jayna Hefford, senior vice-president of hockey operations, affirmed the league's commitment to maintaining the game's fast pace and physicality while ensuring it is played safely and within the rules.

The Player Safety Committee

The Player Safety Committee, which includes members such as Hefford and Cassie Campbell-Pascall, ensures consistent rule enforcement. It also applies supplemental discipline when necessary, as demonstrated in Wenczkowski's case.

Wenczkowski, who is yet to score in four PWHL games, will serve her suspension during Boston's upcoming match against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Boulier, with two assists in five games, continues to contribute to her team.

The PWHL, having kicked off its inaugural season on January 1, continues to capture the attention of hockey fans with its full schedule of games, broadcast on CBC Sports.