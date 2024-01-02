Putin’s New Year Greetings Exclude Western Leaders Amid Ukraine Tensions

In a year-end gesture that speaks volumes about the state of international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued to exclude Western leaders from his annual list of New Year’s greetings. Amidst the ongoing tensions over the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin disclosed the list of heads of state that Putin congratulated. While most Western European leaders, including US President Joe Biden, were conspicuously absent from the list, it did feature the leaders of China, Brazil, India, and South Africa, as well as several others from friendly post-Soviet republics, Asia, South America, and the Arab world.

A Reflection of International Tensions

This exclusion of Western leaders is a stark reminder of the deteriorated relations between Russia and these nations, largely due to their support for Ukraine and the sanctions they have imposed on Russia. The last time Biden received holiday greetings from Putin was before the Ukraine conflict began in late 2021. Back then, Putin emphasized the importance of constructive interaction between Russia and the US for international stability.

Exceptions to the Rule

Despite the broad omission of most Western leaders, there were some exceptions. Putin extended greetings to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, both known critics of the Western sanctions against Russia. Additionally, Putin sent wishes to several former leaders, including Nicolas Sarkozy, Gerhard Schroder, Serzh Sargsyan, and Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The ‘Unfriendly’ Protocol

The practice of not congratulating leaders from countries deemed ‘unfriendly’ by Russia began in 2022 and continued through 2023. This protocol has been extended even to the heads of international organizations and sports federations. Speaking volumes about the geopolitical landscape, this tradition seems to be a clear reflection of Russia’s stance and its relations with the West.

Meanwhile, in his New Year address, Putin made only a passing reference to his war in Ukraine. He extolled his soldiers as heroes while focusing more on themes of unity, the economy, and inflation, without mentioning the casualties or the armed mutiny.