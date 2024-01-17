Purdue University's College of Agriculture Addresses Overflow with Spring Start Program

Overflowing with an influx of student applications, Purdue University's College of Agriculture, a highly ranked institution both in the U.S. and on a global scale, has introduced an innovative solution to address the issue of limited fall capacity in classes and living spaces. The university has unveiled a new initiative, the Spring Start program, targeted at students who had applied for fall admission but are unable to start due to space constraints.

Advertisment

Navigating the Overflow: The Spring Start Program

This program allows students to begin their studies in the spring semester, capitalizing on the space freed up following the graduation of some students in December. The aim of this strategic move is to make a Purdue education both accessible and affordable, without compromising on quality and student experience. Dr. Christine Wilson, Senior Associate Dean and Director of Academic Programs at the College of Agriculture, emphasizes that this approach is part of the university's commitment to maintaining affordability, noting that tuition has remained unchanged for the past 13 years.

Addressing Student Needs: Resources and Support

Advertisment

Students under the College of Agriculture Spring Start (CASS) program will receive guidance from academic advisors and will have a dedicated program manager at their disposal. This facilitator will organize both in-person and virtual activities, aimed at helping these spring-start students integrate into campus life seamlessly. Moreover, they will be invited to Boiler Cold Rush, an orientation program tailored for new spring semester students.

Prominent Purdue Agriculture Student: Lara Santiago Sacarello

Among the diverse group of students in Purdue's College of Agriculture is Lara Santiago Sacarello. Her journey with Purdue extends far beyond the classroom, encompassing a variety of experiences. She has studied abroad in Australia, interned for the oyster farm industry in Maine, and gained hands-on career training at the Purdue Forestry and Natural Resources Marine Biology Practicum in Seahorse Key, Florida. Lara's experiences, like those of her peers, exemplify the breadth and depth of opportunities Purdue's College of Agriculture offers its students, both on and off-campus.