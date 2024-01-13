en English
Local News

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Television Critic Tom Shales Passes Away at 79

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Television Critic Tom Shales Passes Away at 79

Renowned television critic and Pulitzer Prize winner, Tom Shales, has passed away at the age of 79 due to complications from COVID-19 and renal failure. Born in Elgin, Illinois, on November 3, 1944, Shales marked his indelible imprint on the world of cultural criticism with his incisive commentary and in-depth analysis.

Legacy of a Luminary

Shales began his career as a critic at The Washington Post in 1977, where his column was widely syndicated. His critical approach transcended the boundaries of traditional television criticism, extending beyond mere plot analysis to consider the broader cultural implications and societal influence of television. His distinct style and profound insight into the intricacies of both highbrow and popular culture earned him the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 1988, solidifying his position as a key influencer in the realm of television criticism.

Uncompromising Criticism

Known for his entertaining yet biting commentary, Shales was not shy about airing his views on the shortcomings of television. Whether lambasting ambush-style investigative reporting or assigning playful nicknames to TV personalities, his critiques were sharp and unapologetic. He referred to Dan Rather as ‘Gunga Dan’ and David Hartman as ‘Mr. Potato Head’, a testament to his snarky, yet engaging style. Despite drawing the ire of network executives, Shales was respected for his unwavering commitment to advocating for better television.

A Voice for Better Television

One of his most notable critiques was directed at Kathie Lee Gifford’s morning show and Christmas specials, which he viewed as overly peppy and phonily sentimental. This critique, among others, highlighted his dedication to holding television content to a higher standard, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to quality programming. As the industry mourns his passing, tributes are pouring in from fellow journalists, writers, and admirers, acknowledging the lasting impact Shales has left on the world of cultural criticism.

Local News


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

